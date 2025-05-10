Yella's Year End Yum

Ketchup, & american cheese. All boxes come with a cookie and a choice of fries or chips. Gluten-free bread upon request.
Hamburger Box
$11
Ketchup. All boxes come with a cookie and a choice of fries or chips. Gluten-free bread upon request.
Bacon Cheeseburger Box
$11
Secret sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese. All boxes come with a cookie and a choice of fries or chips. Gluten-free bread upon request.
Grilled Cheese Box
$11
All boxes come with a cookie and a choice of fries or chips. Gluten-free bread upon request.
Chicken Tenders Box
$11
2 jumbo tenders. All boxes come with a cookie and a choice of fries or chips.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Box
$11
Crispy chicken breast, lemon aioli, lettuce. All boxes come with a cookie and a choice of fries or chips. Gluten-free bread upon request.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Box
$11
Grilled chicken breast, lemon aioli, lettuce & tomato. All boxes come with a cookie and a choice of fries or chips. Gluten-free bread upon request.
Cheesesteak Box
$11
6" Sliced steak, american cheese, peppers & onions. All boxes come with a cookie and a choice of fries or chips. Gluten-free bread and sesame free bread are available upon request. Option to remove peppers & onions.
Ham & Cheese Submarine Box
$11
6" comes with a packet of mayo & mustard. All boxes come with a cookie and a choice of fries or chips. Gluten-free bread and sesame free bread are available upon request. Option to add lettuce & tomato.
Turkey & Cheese Submarine Box
$11
6" comes with a packet of mayo & mustard. All boxes come with a cookie and a choice of fries or chips. Gluten-free bread and sesame free bread are available upon request. Option to add lettuce & tomato.
