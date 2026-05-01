Calvary Christian Academy Inc
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Calvary Christian Academy Inc

About this event

Sales closed

YELLOW - CCA's 2nd Annual Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5245 Northland Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, USA

Wellness Basket #1 - Value $350 item
Wellness Basket #1 - Value $350
$80

Starting bid

1st day services (exam, x-rays, adjustment, therapy), Life by Sublime wellness tea, BioFreeze roll on, and succulent plant. Donated by: Havertape Chiropractic

Gratitude & Blessings Lap Quilt - Value $350 item
Gratitude & Blessings Lap Quilt - Value $350 item
Gratitude & Blessings Lap Quilt - Value $350
$100

Starting bid

Beautiful 44"x56" handmade quilt in fall colors. Donated by: Michele Morris

Modern Lap Quilt - Value $350 item
Modern Lap Quilt - Value $350
$100

Starting bid

Fun and colorful 54"x68" handmade quilt with vibrant tropical backing. Donated by: Michele Morris

Pretty in Pink Lap Quilt - Value $350 item
Pretty in Pink Lap Quilt - Value $350 item
Pretty in Pink Lap Quilt - Value $350
$100

Starting bid

Handmade 54"x60" quilt in multiple shades of pink. Donated by: Michele Morris

Ruger Package - Value $326 item
Ruger Package - Value $326 item
Ruger Package - Value $326 item
Ruger Package - Value $326
$160

Starting bid

Bid on the right to puchase this rifle for $1!! Ruger 10/22 Synthetic stock threaded barrel semi-automatic rifle, $25 gift card to Fleet Farm for your ammo & XL short sleeve olive green Lewis Access Outfitters tshirt. Purchaser required to pick up rifle at Lewis Access Outfitters and pass background check. Must be 18 to purchase and required to complete purchase at Lewis Access Outfitters. Donated by: Alex & Sarah Robertson, Fleet Farm and Lewis Access Outfitters

.22 Ammo Set - Value $310 item
.22 Ammo Set - Value $310
$100

Starting bid

Includes .22 Ammo, two XL short sleeve t-shirts, and two koozies. Donated by: A1 Rental

3 hour, 2 person Maintenance Clean - Value $300 item
3 hour, 2 person Maintenance Clean - Value $300
$150

Starting bid

Basic maintenance clean by a two-person team for 3 hours to be coordinated with the donor. Donated by: Abby Bennett of Premier Housekeeping Solutions

DoubleTree by Hilton Cedar Rapids - Value $300 item
DoubleTree by Hilton Cedar Rapids - Value $300 item
DoubleTree by Hilton Cedar Rapids - Value $300
$150

Starting bid

Overnight stay at downtown Cedar Rapids DoubleTree by Hilton. Includes breakfast for two and free parking. Must be booked through Sales & Catering per instructions on Certificate. Donated by: DoubleTree by Hilton

Horse Drawn Wagon Ride - Value $300 item
Horse Drawn Wagon Ride - Value $300
$150

Starting bid

Take up to 8 people on a beautiful countryside ride through Matsell Park. Bring a picnic lunch/dinner or just snacks. Enjoy God's beautiful country and big beautiful horses with friends and family! Liability assumed by riders. Donated by: Jeff & Katie Carnahan

Victory Sports Gymnastics Basket - $300 item
Victory Sports Gymnastics Basket - $300
$100

Starting bid

2-one month free trial gymnastics classes, XS adult short sleeve tshirt (cream), L (10-12) youth short sleeve tshirt (black), L youth sweatshirt (gray), S adult hoodie (cream), socks, pencils, stickers. Donated by: Victory Sports Center

Mediterranean Dinner for 6 - Value $300 item
Mediterranean Dinner for 6 - Value $300
$150

Starting bid

Mediterranean Dinner for 6 - 2 Appetizers, 5 Entrees & 2 Desserts - cooked and hosted at the home of Bill & Dionne Pinckney. Donated by: Bill & Dionne Pinckney

Discount on Gutter Filter System - Value $300 item
Discount on Gutter Filter System - Value $300 item
Discount on Gutter Filter System - Value $300 item
Discount on Gutter Filter System - Value $300
$125

Starting bid

$300 discount on the price of a Master Shield gutter protection filter system for a residential house from Gutter Filter Specialists in Marion. Donated by Rick & Anne Mellor at Gutter Filter Specialists

Lighted "Are You Reborn?" Billboard - Value $300 item
Lighted "Are You Reborn?" Billboard - Value $300 item
Lighted "Are You Reborn?" Billboard - Value $300 item
Lighted "Are You Reborn?" Billboard - Value $300
$100

Starting bid

11' x 7' Are You Reborn Billboard with lights. Transportation and installation required by winner. Board is in 3 pieces for transportation and 4x4 posts to install not included. Donated by: Jennifer & Craig Karpf

Sports Basket - Value $285 item
Sports Basket - Value $285
$100

Starting bid

Nike All-field football, XL t-shirt, 3 Rawlings official League R100-Ohio baseballs, Rawlings Velo hybrid 33/30 bat, Small/medium fitted vented baseball hat. Donated by: Line Drive Sports Complex

The MAC Membership - Value $280 item
The MAC Membership - Value $280
$125

Starting bid

The MAC 3-month membership, short sleeve red tshirt, towel, water bottle, cinch sack, lippy, and keychain. Donated by: The MAC

Family Picnic at the Park - Value $276 item
Family Picnic at the Park - Value $276
$135

Starting bid

Picnic Blanket, Sidewalk chalk, Reusable plates etc., $50 Gift card to Fareway, Foam Football, Kite, Frisbee, Bubble wands, Ice pack, Picnic Blanket, $10 Hy-Vee Gift Card, Bubble wands, Capri Sun, Sun Screen and bug spray, reusable silverware, reusable bowls, hopscotch hoops, small soft throwing balls, monocular (magnifying glass), Frisbee Golf, Cooler, Mini-Grill, Lipton Ice Tea. Donated by: Mr. Morris' 6th/8th Grade Homeroom Class

Deluxe Car Care Bundle #1 - Value $270 item
Deluxe Car Care Bundle #1 - Value $270 item
Deluxe Car Care Bundle #1 - Value $270 item
Deluxe Car Care Bundle #1 - Value $270
$130

Starting bid

2 Oil change plus packages which include synthetic oil & filter (up to 5 quarts), tire rotation, brake inspection, suspension check, exterior light check, top off washer fluid, review factory recommended services and recalls & 2 Titanium exterior car washes. Donated by Brakes Plus and Mr. Car Wash

Deluxe Car Care Bundle #2 - Value $264 item
Deluxe Car Care Bundle #2 - Value $264 item
Deluxe Car Care Bundle #2 - Value $264
$130

Starting bid

2 Oil change plus packages which include synthetic oil & filter (up to 5 quarts), tire rotation, brake inspection, suspension check, exterior light check, top off washer fluid, review factory recommended services and recalls & 2 $25 gift cards from Sudz. Donated by Brakes Plus and Sudz

Wellness Basket #2 - Value $260 item
Wellness Basket #2 - Value $260 item
Wellness Basket #2 - Value $260
$75

Starting bid

$30 Gift certificate to Revive Family Chiropractic, shaker bottle, vitamin D3, LMNT electrolyte sample pack, lanyard, popit, and 1 month membership to HotWorx infrared fitness studio. Donated by: Revive Family Chiropractic & HotWorx

Art Basket - Value $253 item
Art Basket - Value $253
$125

Starting bid

Many different art items like painting kits, construction paper, play dough, colored pencils and sharpeners, coloring books, scissors, washi tape, and craft accessories. $50 Hobby Lobby gift card & $10 Hy-Vee gift card. Donated by: Miss Olivia & Mrs. Coppess' Kindergarten Class

Wellness Blueprint - Value $252 item
Wellness Blueprint - Value $252
$100

Starting bid

Improve your health with a focus on functional medicine. Learn from 2 books and utilize 4 supplements. Your Longevity Blueprint is a resource to help you find the answers to your personal health situation. Regardless of your symptoms: headaches, irritable bowel syndrome, psoriasis, tachycardia, and even fatigue, this book will help. In her book, Dr. Gray shares the most progressive functional medicine testing options currently available, as well as Longevity Blueprint (LB) nutraceutical products. In Dr. Stephanie Gray’s Your Fertility Blueprint, you’ll learn how you can use functional medicine to: Balance Your Hormones Naturally, Optimize Egg and Sperm Quality, Heal Your Gut-Hormone Connection, Reduce Reproductive Inflammation, Detoxify Endocrine Disruptors, Address Hidden Infections, Regulate Your Nervous System, Support Implantation and Pregnancy, Correct Nutritional Deficiencies, and Integrate Natural and Medical Treatments. Supplements: Mitochondrial Complex, D3 5000, Probiotic Complex, Omega 3's. Donated by: Dr. Stephanie Gray at Integrative Health & Hormone Clinic


Art & Pottery Wheel Bundle - Value $250 item
Art & Pottery Wheel Bundle - Value $250 item
Art & Pottery Wheel Bundle - Value $250 item
Art & Pottery Wheel Bundle - Value $250
$125

Starting bid

Art Basket & Pottery Wheel: Michael's $20 gift card, gift card for Saturday clay workshop for 2 students at the Ceramic Center, 50-color water color paints, dual brush pens, 9x12" Gessobord, highlighters, 12x16" Aquaboard, sidewalk chalk, paint and brushes, watercolor pad, sketch pad, Draw the Verse, journal, 48 gel pens & refills, prayer cards, crayons, pencils & colored pencils, glue sticks, Crayola markers, Keys to Painting book and more! Donated by: Mrs. Stacy Glidewell

14' Trampoline - Value $250 item
14' Trampoline - Value $250
$125

Starting bid

Sportspower Bounce Pro 14' Trampoline with heavy duty basketball system. Donated by: Mark Rasmussen LLC PMA USA

Tradesman Starter Kit - Value $249 item
Tradesman Starter Kit - Value $249
$100

Starting bid

Propack 6-piece Apprentice tool set, Adjustable web work belt and dordura pouch, Fiskars 16 oz Finishing Hammer, Komelon 25' tape measure, Johnson magnetic level, Tool Shop folding utility knife. Donated by Klein Tools and Alex & Sarah Robertson

Family Fun Station Plus - Value $240 item
Family Fun Station Plus - Value $240 item
Family Fun Station Plus - Value $240 item
Family Fun Station Plus - Value $240
$120

Starting bid

4 Adventure All Day Passes to Fun Station with access to all attractions, 4 75-swing certificates to D-Bat, and $30 Oscar's gift cards. Donated by: Fun Station, D-Bat & Oscar's Restaurant

RTIC Ultralight Cooler - Value $230 item
RTIC Ultralight Cooler - Value $230
$115

Starting bid

RTIC 32 qt Ultralight Cooler, XL short sleeve t-shirts (3), adjustable hats (4). Donated by: Utility Equipment Company

Household Essentials - Value $230 item
Household Essentials - Value $230
$115

Starting bid

Household Essentials - Dryer sheets, $10 Hy-Vee gift card, Molly suds, lint rollers, toilet cleaner, disinfecting wipes, glass cleaner, dish soap, air freshener, BandAids, Dawn Powerwash, cleaning brushes, Resolve, plastic wrap, Q-tips, aluminum foil, Scour Daddy, parchment paper, trash bags, sponges, hand soap, Smurfs sponge cloths, toilet paper, paper towls, tissues, bag clips. Donated by: Mrs. Romine's 3rd Grade Class

Rainy Day Golf Package #1 - Value $230 item
Rainy Day Golf Package #1 - Value $230 item
Rainy Day Golf Package #1 - Value $230 item
Rainy Day Golf Package #1 - Value $230
$115

Starting bid

2 gift cards to Austad's Golf with 4 one-hour similator sessions in state of the art simulator; some restrictions apply, $20 gift card to Mandarin Spice and $10 gift card to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. Donated by: Austad's Golf, Mandarin Spice & Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Rainy Day Golf Package #2 - Value $230 item
Rainy Day Golf Package #2 - Value $230 item
Rainy Day Golf Package #2 - Value $230 item
Rainy Day Golf Package #2 - Value $230
$115

Starting bid

2 gift cards to Austad's Golf with 4 one-hour similator sessions in state of the art simulator; some restrictions apply, $20 gift card to HuHot and $10 gift card to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. Donated by: Austad's Golf, HuHot & Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

AXIO Smart Energy for Brain & Body - Value $216 item
AXIO Smart Energy for Brain & Body - Value $216
$100

Starting bid

LifeVantage AXIO Smart Energy for Brain & Body - Dietary Supplement powder - 30 servings per pack - Peach Nectarine (decaf), Red Raspberry (decaf), Strawberry Splash (caffeinated). Donated by: Sue West

Mossberg 410 Gauge Shotgun - Value $200 item
Mossberg 410 Gauge Shotgun - Value $200 item
Mossberg 410 Gauge Shotgun - Value $200 item
Mossberg 410 Gauge Shotgun - Value $200
$100

Starting bid

Mossberg 410 gauge 3-shot bolt-action shotgun, variable choke, takes 3” shells, solid walnut stock. Model 183KC. 2 shell magazine and an adjustable-variable choke.  Solid wood stock and rubber butt pad. Must be 18 to purchase. Donated by: Dave Kuenzi

Canadian Amethyst - Value $200 item
Canadian Amethyst - Value $200
$100

Starting bid

Beautiful Canadian Amethyst (5.5"x4.5"x3.5") Mined from Chuck & Linda Anderson's Hill Claim. Hard rock mined and donated by: Jeff Groff

CrossFit the Challenge - Value $190 item
CrossFit the Challenge - Value $190
$75

Starting bid

Become fit for the Kingdom! Enjoy a month of unlimited CrossFit classes that are tailored for all ages and abilities. Receive all the additional health benefits of 5 30-minute sauna sessions. Donated by: CrossFit the Challenge

Custom Whitening Trays - Value $190 item
Custom Whitening Trays - Value $190 item
Custom Whitening Trays - Value $190
$75

Starting bid

Do you need whiter teeth? Custom impressions of your teeth will be taken to make whitening trays. Whitening material included according to your specific needs. Donated by: Spring Valley Dental Care

"Oriole" Orginal Painting - Value $189 item
"Oriole" Orginal Painting - Value $189
$95

Starting bid

Original 10"x20" acrylic painting on canvas by Deb Weiser. Donated by: Deb Weiser at DKW Gallery & Studios

Hawkeye Hokas - Value $189 item
Hawkeye Hokas - Value $189
$85

Starting bid

Men's black and yellow Hoka shoes (size as needed), 2 Men's size large Hawkeye short sleeve t-shirts (black & white). Donated by: Browns Shoes & Cotton Gallery

FORE! No More - Value $188 item
FORE! No More - Value $188
$85

Starting bid

One private golf lesson with Golf Club of Iowa and 2 rounds of golf at Hunters's Ridge (excludes cart). Donated by: Golf Club of Iowa and Hunter's Ridge

4 hours of Organizing & Decluttering - Value $180 item
4 hours of Organizing & Decluttering - Value $180
$90

Starting bid

4 hours of organizing and de-cluttering your area of choice! Could be your closet, pantry, bedroom, storage space. You name it and they will de-clutter it! Donated by: Julie Snetzler

Fishing Bucket - Value $170 item
Fishing Bucket - Value $170
$85

Starting bid

Iowa River Outdoors size large sweatshirt, hat, sticker, bucket, fishing pole, fishing lures, small tackle box, and hat. Donated by: Iowa River Outdoors

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