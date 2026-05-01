YELLOW - CCA's 2nd Annual Silent Auction

Improve your health with a focus on functional medicine. Learn from 2 books and utilize 4 supplements. Your Longevity Blueprint is a resource to help you find the answers to your personal health situation. Regardless of your symptoms: headaches, irritable bowel syndrome, psoriasis, tachycardia, and even fatigue, this book will help. In her book, Dr. Gray shares the most progressive functional medicine testing options currently available, as well as Longevity Blueprint (LB) nutraceutical products. In Dr. Stephanie Gray’s Your Fertility Blueprint, you’ll learn how you can use functional medicine to: Balance Your Hormones Naturally, Optimize Egg and Sperm Quality, Heal Your Gut-Hormone Connection, Reduce Reproductive Inflammation, Detoxify Endocrine Disruptors, Address Hidden Infections, Regulate Your Nervous System, Support Implantation and Pregnancy, Correct Nutritional Deficiencies, and Integrate Natural and Medical Treatments. Supplements: Mitochondrial Complex, D3 5000, Probiotic Complex, Omega 3's. Donated by: Dr. Stephanie Gray at Integrative Health & Hormone Clinic



