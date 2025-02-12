Columbia Central Athletic Boosters
Yellow Chip 50/50 Money Board
Yellow Chip 50/50 Money Board
$10
On sale from 5 pm to 6 pm
On sale from 5 pm to 6 pm
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Yellow Chip 50/50 Money Board
$15
On sale during the break after the 25th, 50th, and 75th draw.
On sale during the break after the 25th, 50th, and 75th draw.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Yellow Chip 50/50 Money Board
$20
On sale during the break after the 100th draw and the 125th draw.
On sale during the break after the 100th draw and the 125th draw.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Yellow Chip 50/50 Money Board
$25
On sale during the break after the 150th draw and the 175th draw.
On sale during the break after the 150th draw and the 175th draw.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout