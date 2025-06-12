Yellow Rose - Name tag

Sample in picture. The names tags have the national Blue Star Mother's logo on it and personalized with your name. **Please note that the price can fluctuate on the name tags when ordered in bulk. Any profit from the name tag will be a donation to the Chapter.**

Sample in picture. The names tags have the national Blue Star Mother's logo on it and personalized with your name. **Please note that the price can fluctuate on the name tags when ordered in bulk. Any profit from the name tag will be a donation to the Chapter.**

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