Yellow Rose Project Kickoff Raffle

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About this raffle
Win Your Choice of One of the Following Trips or Experiences!
Join us in bringing hope to others while entering for a chance to enjoy a special getaway or unforgettable experience.
Getaways
Hawaii
Puerto Morelos
Experiences
Montana Fly Fishing
Grand Canyon Adventure
All proceeds support The Yellow Rose Project, where we walk alongside individuals and families facing grief and end-of-life journeys, reminding them they are seen, loved, and never alone.
Thank you for helping us share comfort, hope, and God’s love with those who need it most.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!