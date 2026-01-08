Yellow Rose Project Kickoff Raffle

Win Your Choice of One of the Following Trips or Experiences!



Join us in bringing hope to others while entering for a chance to enjoy a special getaway or unforgettable experience.





Getaways

Hawaii

Puerto Morelos





Experiences

Montana Fly Fishing

Grand Canyon Adventure





All proceeds support The Yellow Rose Project, where we walk alongside individuals and families facing grief and end-of-life journeys, reminding them they are seen, loved, and never alone.





Thank you for helping us share comfort, hope, and God’s love with those who need it most.