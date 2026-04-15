YELLOW SAPPHIRE & DIAMOND NECKLACE

A stunning cross pendant featuring radiant yellow sapphires encircled by brilliant diamonds, set on a 14‑karat yellow gold chain and generously donated by Ara Karkazian Watch & Jewelry Company. This elegant piece combines timeless design with vibrant color, making it a show-stopping accessory for special occasions or a treasured addition to any jewelry collection. Beautifully crafted and ready to dazzle, it’s a luxurious statement of style and sophistication.

Donated By: Ara Karkazian Watch & Jewelry Company

Value: $ 7,000