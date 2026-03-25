Yellowstone Volleyball Academy

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Yellowstone Volleyball Academy

About this raffle

Yellowstone Volleyball Academy's Basket Raffle 2026

Game Night Basket - 1 Ticket
$5

Basket includes (but not limited to):

Popcorn

Sweet Treats

Bop it

Twister

Connect 4

Yahtzee

What Do You Meme (family edition)

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

Monopoly Deal

Phase 10

Tapple

Uno

Deck of Cards

Put together by YVA 10U

Game Night Basket - 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Basket includes (but not limited to):

Popcorn

Sweet Treats

Bop it

Twister

Uno

Various Card Games

Connect 4

Etc.

Put together by YVA 10U

Doggie Lover's Basket - 1 Ticket
$5

Basket includes (but is not limited to):

$100 Gift Card to Cody Vet

Gift Certificate to Cody Paw Spa

Medium Sized Dog Bed

Green Stainless Steel Food/Water Bowls

100% Natural Banana Chip Treats

100% Natural Sweet Potato Treats

Big Horn Sheep Toy

Moose Toy

Squirrel Toy

Chew Rope

Coffee Wood Chew

Coconut and Vanilla Shampoo/Conditioner

Shea Butter and Coconut Oil Nose and Paw Balm

Dual Sided Grooming Brush

Rocky Mountain Mudd Gift Cart

Put together by YVA 12U-A

Doggie Lover's Basket - 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Increase your odds of winning the Doggie Lover's Basket by purchasing 5 tickets at a discounted rate!

Basket includes (but is not limited to):

Dog Treats

Dog Toys

Gift Card to Groomer

Leash

Collar

Bandana

Etc.

Put together by YVA 12U-A

Hiking Basket - 1 Ticket
$5

Basket includes (but is not limited to):

Hydration pack

Trekking Poles

Northwest Wyoming Trail Book

Various snakcs

Hiking socks

Head lamp

Whistle/Compass

Insect Repellant Bracelet

Put together by YVA 12U-B

Hiking Basket - 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Basket includes (but is not limited to):

Hydration pack

Trekking Poles

Northwest Wyoming Trail Book

Various snakcs

Hiking socks

Head lamp

Whistle/Compass

Insect Repellant Bracelet

Put together by YVA 12U-B

Coffee Lover's Basket - 1 Ticket
$5

Basket Includes (but is not limited to:)

2 Bags of Coffee Beans

2 Owala 32oz mugs

Coffee Grinder

$20 Mudd Gift Card

$15 Soda Junction Gift Card

Biscotti

Nutella Cookies

Hot Chocolate

Milk Frother

Put together by YVA 14 Green

Coffee Lover's Basket - 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Basket Includes (but is not limited to:)

2 Bags of Coffee Beans

2 Owala 32oz mugs

Coffee Grinder

$20 Mudd Gift Card

$15 Soda Junction Gift Card

Biscotti

Nutella Cookies

Hot Chocolate

Milk Frother

Put together by YVA 14 Green

Happy 250th Birthday America! - 1 Ticket
$5

Basket includes (but is not limited to):

RWB tote bag

Fireworks ($120 worth)

Hersheys Smores Caddy

Mallo Me Smores sticks (4 count)

Smores fixins (graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows)

2 RWB Koozies

2 RWB sunglasses

4th of July sign

Magic Campfire Color Changers (6 pack)

Put together by YVA 14 Blue

Happy 250th Birthday America!- 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Basket includes (but is not limited to):

RWB tote bag

Fireworks ($120 worth) 

Hersheys Smores Caddy

Mallo Me Smores sticks (4 count)

Smores fixins (graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows)

2 RWB Koozies

2 RWB sunglasses

4th of July sign

Magic Campfire Color Changers (6 pack)

Put together by YVA 14 Blue

Gift Card Basket - 1 Ticket
$5

Basket includes (but is not limited to):

$20 Maverik Gift Card

$25 Murdoch's Gift Card

$25 Hyart Theater Gift Card

$15 Dairy Queen Gift Card

$20 Rocky Mtn Mudd Gift Card

$25 Cody Craft Brewing Gift Card

$20 Olive and Pearl Gift Card

$25 Walmart Gift Card

$20 Soda Junction

Put together by YVA 16 Emma

Gift Card Basket - 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Basket includes (but is not limited to):

$20 Maverik Gift Card

$25 Murdoch's Gift Card

$25 Hyart Theater Gift Card

$15 Dairy Queen Gift Card

$20 Rocky Mtn Mudd Gift Card

$25 Cody Craft Brewing Gift Card

$20 Olive and Pearl Gift Card

$25 Walmart Gift Card

$20 Soda Junction

Put together by YVA 16 Emma

Gather and Graze Basket - 1 Ticket
$5

(Kitchen Goodies)

Basket includes (but is not limited to):

WY Cowboy Cutting Board - Handcrafted

Sourdough and Sage Blackberry Basil Jam

Sourdough and Sage Peach Salsa

Sourdough and Sage Frog Jam

Hunters Reserve Jalapeno Pepper Cheese

Wyoming buffalo Company Serrano Pepper Salsa

Wyoming Buffalo Company Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives

Mainstays Sweet Sugared Lemon Candle

Pioneer Woman Olive Wood Spoon Rest

Pioneer Woman Bench Scraper with Olive Wood Handle

Mainstays Tan and White Potholders, Washcloths, and Towels

Put together by YVA 16 Zach

Gather and Graze Basket - 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

(Kitchen Goodies)

Basket includes (but is not limited to):

WY Cowboy Cutting Board - Handcrafted

Sourdough and Sage Blackberry Basil Jam

Sourdough and Sage Peach Salsa

Sourdough and Sage Frog Jam

Hunters Reserve Jalapeno Pepper Cheese

Wyoming buffalo Company Serrano Pepper Salsa

Wyoming Buffalo Company Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives

Mainstays Sweet Sugared Lemon Candle

Pioneer Woman Olive Wood Spoon Rest

Pioneer Woman Bench Scraper with Olive Wood Handle

Mainstays Tan and White Potholders, Washcloths, and Towels

Better Homes & Garden Marble Platter with Wood Stand

Toasteds Cracker Collection

Put together by YVA 16 Zach

Movie Night Basket - 1 Ticket
$5

Basket includes (but is not limited to):

Throw Blanket

35oz YETI Tumbler

2 Litre Pepsi

2 Litre Mtn Dew

2 6bag boxes of Kettle Corn

2 6bag boxes of Butter Popcorn

2 3bag boxes of Caramel Corn

Extra bags of popcorn

2 Bottles of White Cheddar Seasoning

2 Large Boxes of Whoppers

2 Boxes of Milk Duds

Golden Caramel Corn Nuggets

Large Bag of Gummy Bears

Raisinets

Junior Mints

Sour Patch Kids

Hot Tamales

Dots

Warmies Lavender Slippers

Put together by YVA 18U

Movie Night Basket - 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Basket includes (but is not limited to):

Throw Blanket

35oz YETI Tumbler

2 Litre Pepsi

2 Litre Mtn Dew

2 6bag boxes of Kettle Corn

2 6bag boxes of Butter Popcorn

2 3bag boxes of Caramel Corn

Extra bags of popcorn

2 Bottles of White Cheddar Seasoning

2 Large Boxes of Whoppers

2 Boxes of Milk Duds

Golden Caramel Corn Nuggets

Large Bag of Gummy Bears

Raisinets

Junior Mints

Sour Patch Kids

Hot Tamales

Dots

Warmies Lavender Slippers

Put together by YVA 18U

At-home Lotus Basket - 1 Ticket
$5

Lotus

Assorted Flavors (Raspberry, Pomegranate, Orange, Coconut)

Club Soda

Two Tumblers

Put together by the YVA coaching staff


At-Home Lotus Basket - 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Lotus

Assorted Flavors (Raspberry, Pomegranate, Orange, Coconut)

Club Soda

Two Tumblers

Put together by the YVA coaching staff

Damascus Folding Knife w/Bear Paw Inlay- 1 Ticket
$5

Authentic Damascus blade with handcrafted bear paw inlay.

Donated By Gwynn Inlay

Damascus Folding Knife w/Bear Paw Inlay- 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Authentic Damascus blade with handcrafted bear paw inlay.

Donated by Gwynn Inlay

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