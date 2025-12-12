AACNC X HAWA Yennayer 2976

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About this event
Berkeley, CA 94703, USA
Access to the full Yennayer 2026 celebration, including the TERGA Band performance, guest speaker presentation, youth showcase, and kids’ choir.
Includes seating, refreshments (coffee, tea, sweets), and entry to all program segments.
For attendees ages 10+.
General admission for children under 10.
Gives access to all family-friendly activities, performances, and seating areas.
Children performing in the choir receive FREE admission.
A special supporter-level ticket for those who wish to go above and beyond in supporting AACNC × HAWA and helping us fund community programs, youth initiatives, cultural events, and artist costs (including TERGA).
Includes:
Optional premium tier for those who want to uplift the community.
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