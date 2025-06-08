Yes, Virginia, There is A Santa Claus

Hosted by
About this event
Choose this option to pay full tuition now. The $145 after the non-refundable deposit may be refunded or transferred until September 1st.
Choose to pay only the non-refundable deposit now; the remaining $150 tuition will be due by September 1st, 2025. The deposit is non-refundable and non-transferable.
If you are unable to commit to the 2-hour parent volunteer requirement, please select this option in addition to your registration to opt out.
Add a Stagebugz water bottle to your registration for $5!
Add a Stagebugz drawstring backpack to your registration for $5!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!