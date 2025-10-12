Stagebugz Theatre

Hosted by

Stagebugz Theatre

About this event

Yes Virginia, There is A Santa Claus Tickets

1560 Teller St

Lakewood, CO 80214, USA

General Admission
$7
Child (12 and Under) or Senior (65+)
$5
Accessible Seating
$7

Please only select this option for guests who require accessible seating or are unable to sit on elevated bleachers. For child/senior discount, enter code "ACCESSCS" at checkout.

Performer Comp Ticket
Free

Please choose this option ONLY to reserve your performer's two complimentary tickets. Password required to complete transaction.

Congrats-A-Gram
$3

Congratulate your cast member with a gift (choose between candy or a plush rose) and printed message! Congrats-A-Grams will be available to pick up at will call.

Add a donation for Stagebugz Theatre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!