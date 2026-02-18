Y.E.S.S. 2026 - Youth Empowered To Succeed Summit

The first 10 participants will get gift cards as prizes.





Please note that spaces are limited. We only have 100 spots for our inaugural summit. We are asking students who attend the summit to please purchase a t-shirt. If you want to participate in the Talent Showcase, please click this ticket in addition to your student ticket. The talent showcase details will be sent to you after registration.



Please download the talent application using this link ( https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IevC9kmK4uhxAhMpxAynM3rj8Uzc0eaN/view?usp=drive_link) and send it back to [email protected].