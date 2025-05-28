YET Gala Sponsor

1900 Jack Warner Pkwy

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401, USA

Luminary Sponsor
$5,000

Premier logo placement on all promotional materials, event signage, and website Full-page ad in event program booklet Recognition in press releases and media Speaking opportunity during gala VIP table for 10 guests Personalized commemorative award Feature spotlight in newsletter and on social media Exclusive invitation to post-gala Leadership Luncheon
Ignite Sponsor
$2,500

Logo featured prominently in event materials and signage Half-page ad in the event program Reserved table for 8 guests Social media and website recognition Verbal acknowledgment during event Invitation to donor appreciation reception
Beacon Sponsor
$1,500

Logo included in program booklet and event slideshow Quarter-page ad in the program Reserved seating for 6 guests Social media shoutout Recognition in post-event newsletter
Frostlight Sponsor
$1,000

Name or logo in printed program and signage Reserved seating for 4 guests Acknowledgment during gala program
Spark Sponsor
$500

Name listed in the event program Seating for 2 guests Recognition from stage during sponsor thank-you

