YET Gala Sponsor

Premier logo placement on all promotional materials, event signage, and website Full-page ad in event program booklet Recognition in press releases and media Speaking opportunity during gala VIP table for 10 guests Personalized commemorative award Feature spotlight in newsletter and on social media Exclusive invitation to post-gala Leadership Luncheon

Premier logo placement on all promotional materials, event signage, and website Full-page ad in event program booklet Recognition in press releases and media Speaking opportunity during gala VIP table for 10 guests Personalized commemorative award Feature spotlight in newsletter and on social media Exclusive invitation to post-gala Leadership Luncheon

seeMoreDetailsMobile