YET Gala Sponsor

Premier logo placement on all promotional materials, event signage, and website
Full-page ad in event program booklet
Recognition in press releases and media
Speaking opportunity during gala
VIP table for 10 guests
Personalized commemorative award
Feature spotlight in newsletter and on social media
Exclusive invitation to post-gala Leadership Luncheon
Premier logo placement on all promotional materials, event signage, and website
Full-page ad in event program booklet
Recognition in press releases and media
Speaking opportunity during gala
VIP table for 10 guests
Personalized commemorative award
Feature spotlight in newsletter and on social media
Exclusive invitation to post-gala Leadership Luncheon
Ignite Sponsor
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Logo featured prominently in event materials and signage
Half-page ad in the event program
Reserved table for 8 guests
Social media and website recognition
Verbal acknowledgment during event
Invitation to donor appreciation reception
Logo featured prominently in event materials and signage
Half-page ad in the event program
Reserved table for 8 guests
Social media and website recognition
Verbal acknowledgment during event
Invitation to donor appreciation reception
Beacon Sponsor
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
Logo included in program booklet and event slideshow
Quarter-page ad in the program
Reserved seating for 6 guests
Social media shoutout
Recognition in post-event newsletter
Logo included in program booklet and event slideshow
Quarter-page ad in the program
Reserved seating for 6 guests
Social media shoutout
Recognition in post-event newsletter
Frostlight Sponsor
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
Name or logo in printed program and signage
Reserved seating for 4 guests
Acknowledgment during gala program
Name or logo in printed program and signage
Reserved seating for 4 guests
Acknowledgment during gala program
Spark Sponsor
$500
groupTicketCaption
Name listed in the event program
Seating for 2 guests
Recognition from stage during sponsor thank-you
Name listed in the event program
Seating for 2 guests
Recognition from stage during sponsor thank-you