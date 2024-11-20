Yeti Chilly Chili Challenge

For $50 you can jump in the lake (or not) - you will receive a 2025 Chilly Chili Challenge Sweatshirt, but only those who jump in will have the "2025 Patch" on their sleeve giving them bragging rights!

For $50 you can jump in the lake (or not) - you will receive a 2025 Chilly Chili Challenge Sweatshirt, but only those who jump in will have the "2025 Patch" on their sleeve giving them bragging rights!

seeMoreDetailsMobile