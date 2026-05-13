Youth for Christ El Paso

Hosted by

Youth for Christ El Paso

About this event

YFC's 2026 Fundraising Banquet -

805 Montana Ave

El Paso, TX 79902, USA

General Admission
$40

Your ticket includes dinner, entry to the Silent Auction and Dessert Auction, and the opportunity to join with others across El Paso in building on the foundation for the next generation.

Special Table Rate
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Host a full table and make it a night to remember!
Invite your friends, family, or church group to join you. Your table purchase provides dinner for 8 guests and ensures you’ll be seated together, while multiplying your impact in building up the next generation.

Add a donation for Youth for Christ El Paso

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!