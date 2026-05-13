YFC's 2026 Fundraising Banquet

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About this event
Your ticket includes dinner, entry to the Silent Auction and Dessert Auction, and the opportunity to join with others across El Paso in building on the foundation for the next generation.
Host a full table and make it a night to remember!
Invite your friends, family, or church group to join you. Your table purchase provides dinner for 8 guests and ensures you’ll be seated together, while multiplying your impact in building up the next generation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!