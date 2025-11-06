YGB Associate Board's 2025 Happy Hour Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
$5/ticket. Odacitè energy awakening evergreen bath soak, ósea undaria algae body oil, ósea undaria algae body lotion, diptyque baies candle (2.5oz), diptyque figuier candle (2.5oz), vacation Chardonnay spf 50 body oil, bitchstix vegan pomagrante lip balm, and self care cards! Estimated Value - $300
$5/ticket. Two Ancestry DNA kits are perfect to learn more about your family history or share the experience with a friend or loved one. Estimated value $200
$5/ticket. Enjoy a customized Pilates session with a professional SLT instructor. Strengthen, lengthen, and tone with guided, personalized instruction. Estimated value $180
$5/ticket. $150 Gift Card! Spanx offers innerwear and outerwear, including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, leggings, and hosiery.
$5/ticket. Brew your perfect cup every time with the Keurig K-Elite! A must-have for coffee aficionados who appreciate convenience and quality!
$5/ticket. Enjoy a taste of Greenpoint with this curated gift basket featuring a $50 gift card to Campbell & Co. and their signature tote bag, tasty selections from Monger's Palate and more!
$5/ticket. A bottle of red, a bottle of white...how about 3 of each?! 6 Assorted Wines
$5/ticket. Stay glowing and protected with this mini Supergoop! essentials kit. Includes a travel-size Glow Screen, Unseen Sunscreen, and a cute pouch to keep it all together. Because sun safety never looked this good. ✨🧴☀️
$5/ticket. Need a new way to relax? Enter to win 5 passes to Otherships locations - sauna, ice bath, and more! Estimated value $285
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!