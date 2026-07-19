Youth Impact Center, Inc.

Offered by

Youth Impact Center, Inc.

About the memberships

YIC Program Memberships (copy)

YIC Wrestling Club
Free

Valid until July 31

The Youth Impact Center (YIC) High School Wrestling Membership is designed for dedicated student-athletes who are committed to reaching their highest potential on and off the mat. Our program combines elite wrestling instruction, strength and conditioning, leadership development, academic accountability, and faith-based character building to prepare athletes for success at the local, state, national, and collegiate levels.

Members receive year-round access to high-level practices led by experienced coaches, individualized athlete development plans, and opportunities to compete alongside Team YIC at premier competitions. Training emphasizes technical mastery in Folkstyle, Freestyle, and Greco-Roman wrestling while developing the mental toughness, discipline, and leadership skills necessary to excel in competition and in life.

Membership Benefits

  • Elite high school wrestling practices and live training
  • Folkstyle, Freestyle, and Greco-Roman technical development
  • Individualized athlete development and goal setting
  • Strength, speed, agility, and performance programming
  • Competition planning and national event preparation
  • College recruiting guidance and mentorship
  • Video analysis and performance feedback
  • Leadership and character development through the YIC Leadership Academy
  • Faith-based mentorship that reinforces integrity, service, and resilience
  • Access to educational workshops for athletes and parents
  • Team travel opportunities and national competition eligibility (when applicable)
  • Exclusive YIC member apparel and special events

Who Should Join?

The High School Membership is ideal for wrestlers who:

  • Want to compete at the varsity, state, or national level
  • Aspire to wrestle in college
  • Are committed to consistent training and personal growth
  • Value being part of a positive, high-performance team culture
  • Desire mentorship that develops both athletic ability and character

At Youth Impact Center, we believe success is built through Faith. Excellence. Community. Resilience. and Leadership. Every practice, competition, and mentorship opportunity is designed to help athletes become champions in wrestling and leaders in life.

YIC Tutoring
Free

Valid until July 31

The Youth Impact Center (YIC) Tutoring Program provides students with personalized academic support in a safe, encouraging, and faith-centered environment. Our mission is to help every student build confidence, improve academic performance, and develop the skills needed to become lifelong learners and future leaders.

Whether a student needs assistance catching up, staying on track, or excelling beyond grade-level expectations, our tutors work alongside families to create individualized learning plans that address each student's unique strengths and areas for growth. Through small-group instruction, one-on-one tutoring, homework support, and study-skills coaching, we help students succeed both in the classroom and beyond.

At YIC, we believe education is about more than grades. We equip students with the character, discipline, critical thinking, and perseverance needed to thrive academically, socially, and spiritually.

Program Benefits

  • Personalized one-on-one and small-group tutoring
  • Homework assistance and assignment completion support
  • Reading, writing, math, science, and social studies instruction
  • Test preparation and study skills development
  • Executive functioning and organizational skills coaching
  • Academic goal setting and progress monitoring
  • Support for homeschool, virtual, and traditional school students
  • Confidence-building through positive encouragement and mentorship
  • Faith-based character development and leadership lessons
  • Safe, structured, and engaging learning environment
  • Parent communication and regular progress updates
  • Flexible scheduling to meet family needs

Who Should Enroll?

The YIC Tutoring Program is ideal for students who:

  • Need additional academic support or enrichment
  • Want to improve grades and classroom performance
  • Need help developing study habits and organizational skills
  • Are you preparing for standardized or classroom assessments
  • Thrive with individualized instruction and mentorship
  • Want to build confidence while growing academically and personally

The YIC Difference

Our tutoring program is built on the belief that every child has the ability to succeed when given the right support, encouragement, and opportunities. By combining academic excellence with mentorship and character development, we help students become confident learners, compassionate leaders, and responsible members of their communities.

At Youth Impact Center, we are committed to developing the whole child through our core values of Faith, Excellence, Community, Resilience, and Leadership, empowering students to succeed in school, in life, and in their future pursuits.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!