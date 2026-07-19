YIC Program Memberships (copy)

About the memberships
Valid until July 31
The Youth Impact Center (YIC) High School Wrestling Membership is designed for dedicated student-athletes who are committed to reaching their highest potential on and off the mat. Our program combines elite wrestling instruction, strength and conditioning, leadership development, academic accountability, and faith-based character building to prepare athletes for success at the local, state, national, and collegiate levels.
Members receive year-round access to high-level practices led by experienced coaches, individualized athlete development plans, and opportunities to compete alongside Team YIC at premier competitions. Training emphasizes technical mastery in Folkstyle, Freestyle, and Greco-Roman wrestling while developing the mental toughness, discipline, and leadership skills necessary to excel in competition and in life.
The High School Membership is ideal for wrestlers who:
At Youth Impact Center, we believe success is built through Faith. Excellence. Community. Resilience. and Leadership. Every practice, competition, and mentorship opportunity is designed to help athletes become champions in wrestling and leaders in life.
Valid until July 31
The Youth Impact Center (YIC) Tutoring Program provides students with personalized academic support in a safe, encouraging, and faith-centered environment. Our mission is to help every student build confidence, improve academic performance, and develop the skills needed to become lifelong learners and future leaders.
Whether a student needs assistance catching up, staying on track, or excelling beyond grade-level expectations, our tutors work alongside families to create individualized learning plans that address each student's unique strengths and areas for growth. Through small-group instruction, one-on-one tutoring, homework support, and study-skills coaching, we help students succeed both in the classroom and beyond.
At YIC, we believe education is about more than grades. We equip students with the character, discipline, critical thinking, and perseverance needed to thrive academically, socially, and spiritually.
The YIC Tutoring Program is ideal for students who:
Our tutoring program is built on the belief that every child has the ability to succeed when given the right support, encouragement, and opportunities. By combining academic excellence with mentorship and character development, we help students become confident learners, compassionate leaders, and responsible members of their communities.
At Youth Impact Center, we are committed to developing the whole child through our core values of Faith, Excellence, Community, Resilience, and Leadership, empowering students to succeed in school, in life, and in their future pursuits.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!