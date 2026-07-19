YIC Program Registration

The Youth Impact Center (YIC) High School Wrestling Membership is designed for dedicated student-athletes who are committed to reaching their highest potential on and off the mat. Our program combines elite wrestling instruction, strength and conditioning, leadership development, academic accountability, and faith-based character building to prepare athletes for success at the local, state, national, and collegiate levels.

Members receive year-round access to high-level practices led by experienced coaches, individualized athlete development plans, and opportunities to compete alongside Team YIC at premier competitions. Training emphasizes technical mastery in Folkstyle, Freestyle, and Greco-Roman wrestling while developing the mental toughness, discipline, and leadership skills necessary to excel in competition and in life.

Membership Benefits

Elite high school wrestling practices and live training

Folkstyle, Freestyle, and Greco-Roman technical development

Individualized athlete development and goal setting

Strength, speed, agility, and performance programming

Competition planning and national event preparation

College recruiting guidance and mentorship

Video analysis and performance feedback

Leadership and character development through the YIC Leadership Academy

Faith-based mentorship that reinforces integrity, service, and resilience

Access to educational workshops for athletes and parents

Team travel opportunities and national competition eligibility (when applicable)

Exclusive YIC member apparel and special events

Who Should Join?

The High School Membership is ideal for wrestlers who:

Want to compete at the varsity, state, or national level

Aspire to wrestle in college

Are committed to consistent training and personal growth

Value being part of a positive, high-performance team culture

Desire mentorship that develops both athletic ability and character

At Youth Impact Center, we believe success is built through Faith. Excellence. Community. Resilience. and Leadership. Every practice, competition, and mentorship opportunity is designed to help athletes become champions in wrestling and leaders in life.