Youth Impact Center, Inc.

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Youth Impact Center, Inc.

About this event

YIC Program Registration

YIC High School Wrestling
Free

The Youth Impact Center (YIC) High School Wrestling Membership is designed for dedicated student-athletes who are committed to reaching their highest potential on and off the mat. Our program combines elite wrestling instruction, strength and conditioning, leadership development, academic accountability, and faith-based character building to prepare athletes for success at the local, state, national, and collegiate levels.

Members receive year-round access to high-level practices led by experienced coaches, individualized athlete development plans, and opportunities to compete alongside Team YIC at premier competitions. Training emphasizes technical mastery in Folkstyle, Freestyle, and Greco-Roman wrestling while developing the mental toughness, discipline, and leadership skills necessary to excel in competition and in life.

Membership Benefits

  • Elite high school wrestling practices and live training
  • Folkstyle, Freestyle, and Greco-Roman technical development
  • Individualized athlete development and goal setting
  • Strength, speed, agility, and performance programming
  • Competition planning and national event preparation
  • College recruiting guidance and mentorship
  • Video analysis and performance feedback
  • Leadership and character development through the YIC Leadership Academy
  • Faith-based mentorship that reinforces integrity, service, and resilience
  • Access to educational workshops for athletes and parents
  • Team travel opportunities and national competition eligibility (when applicable)
  • Exclusive YIC member apparel and special events

Who Should Join?

The High School Membership is ideal for wrestlers who:

  • Want to compete at the varsity, state, or national level
  • Aspire to wrestle in college
  • Are committed to consistent training and personal growth
  • Value being part of a positive, high-performance team culture
  • Desire mentorship that develops both athletic ability and character

At Youth Impact Center, we believe success is built through Faith. Excellence. Community. Resilience. and Leadership. Every practice, competition, and mentorship opportunity is designed to help athletes become champions in wrestling and leaders in life.

YIC Youth Wrestling
Free

The Youth Impact Center (YIC) Youth Wrestling Membership is designed for boys and girls ages 5–14 who want to build a strong foundation in wrestling while developing confidence, discipline, and character. Through a positive, age-appropriate, and faith-centered environment, athletes learn the fundamentals of wrestling, physical literacy, teamwork, and leadership that will benefit them both in competition and throughout life.

Our experienced coaching staff focuses on teaching proper technique, movement, and sportsmanship while creating a fun and challenging atmosphere where every athlete can grow. Whether your child is stepping onto the mat for the first time or preparing to compete at the state and national levels, YIC provides a development pathway that meets athletes where they are and helps them reach their full potential.

Membership Benefits

  • Age-appropriate wrestling instruction for beginner through advanced athletes
  • Technical development in Folkstyle, Freestyle, and Greco-Roman wrestling
  • Progressive curriculum focused on fundamentals and long-term athlete development
  • Coordination, agility, balance, speed, and strength training
  • Safe, structured, and encouraging practice environment
  • Competition preparation for local, state, regional, and national tournaments
  • Character and leadership development through the YIC Leadership Academy
  • Faith-based mentorship that reinforces integrity, perseverance, and respect
  • Parent education and communication to support athlete growth
  • Team activities, special events, camps, and clinics
  • Opportunities to represent Team YIC at select competitions and events
  • Exclusive YIC member apparel and program discounts

Who Should Join?

The Youth Wrestling Membership is perfect for athletes who:

  • Are new to wrestling and want to learn the fundamentals
  • Want to improve their wrestling skills in a positive environment
  • Enjoy being active, learning new skills, and building confidence
  • Aspire to compete at the state or national level
  • Want to be part of a team that values faith, family, education, and athletic excellence

At Youth Impact Center, we believe youth wrestling is about much more than winning matches. It is about developing confident young leaders who demonstrate Faith, Excellence, Community, Resilience, and Leadership in everything they do. Every practice is an opportunity to build strong athletes, stronger character, and lifelong friendships.

YIC Takedown Tikes
Free

The Youth Impact Center (YIC)Takedown Tikes introductory wrestling program is designed specifically for children ages 4–8. Through fun, engaging, and age-appropriate activities, young athletes develop the fundamental movement skills, confidence, and character needed to build a lifelong love for sports and physical activity.

The program introduces children to the basics of wrestling in a safe, encouraging, and non-competitive environment. Every session combines games, obstacle courses, balance and coordination exercises, tumbling, and beginner wrestling techniques that help children improve body awareness, listening skills, teamwork, and self-confidence.

At Takedown Tikes, our goal isn't simply to teach wrestling—it's to help young children develop physically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually while creating positive first experiences in athletics.

Program Benefits

  • Fun, age-appropriate introduction to wrestling
  • Development of balance, coordination, agility, and body control
  • Fundamental movement and athletic skill development
  • Basic wrestling positions, movements, and mat awareness
  • Listening, focus, and following directions
  • Confidence-building through positive reinforcement
  • Social interaction, teamwork, and sportsmanship
  • Safe, structured, and engaging learning environment
  • Faith-based lessons that encourage kindness, respect, and perseverance
  • Parent involvement and communication throughout the program
  • Smooth progression into the YIC Youth Wrestling Program

What Children Will Learn

  • Forward and backward rolls
  • Crawling, bear walks, crab walks, and animal movements
  • Stance and motion fundamentals
  • Safe falling and body control
  • Balance and coordination drills
  • Basic partner activities and wrestling games
  • Respect for coaches, teammates, and opponents
  • Confidence through movement and achievement

Who Should Join?

Takedown Tikes is perfect for children who:

  • Are between 4 and 8 years old
  • Enjoy running, jumping, climbing, and active play
  • Are you new to organized sports
  • Want to develop coordination and confidence
  • Thrive in a fun, encouraging, and supportive environment

The YIC Difference

Takedown Tikes is built on the belief that a child's first experience in sports should be exciting, positive, and developmentally appropriate. Our coaches focus on creating smiles, celebrating effort, and building confidence while laying the foundation for future athletic success.

Every class reflects the Youth Impact Center's core values of Faith, Excellence, Community, Resilience, and Leadership, helping young athletes grow into confident children, respectful teammates, and future leaders—both on and off the mat.

YIC Tutoring
Free

The Youth Impact Center (YIC) Tutoring Program provides students with personalized academic support in a safe, encouraging, and faith-centered environment. Our mission is to help every student build confidence, improve academic performance, and develop the skills needed to become lifelong learners and future leaders.

Whether a student needs assistance catching up, staying on track, or excelling beyond grade-level expectations, our tutors work alongside families to create individualized learning plans that address each student's unique strengths and areas for growth. Through small-group instruction, one-on-one tutoring, homework support, and study-skills coaching, we help students succeed both in the classroom and beyond.

At YIC, we believe education is about more than grades. We equip students with the character, discipline, critical thinking, and perseverance needed to thrive academically, socially, and spiritually.

Program Benefits

  • Personalized one-on-one and small-group tutoring
  • Homework assistance and assignment completion support
  • Reading, writing, math, science, and social studies instruction
  • Test preparation and study skills development
  • Executive functioning and organizational skills coaching
  • Academic goal setting and progress monitoring
  • Support for homeschool, virtual, and traditional school students
  • Confidence-building through positive encouragement and mentorship
  • Faith-based character development and leadership lessons
  • Safe, structured, and engaging learning environment
  • Parent communication and regular progress updates
  • Flexible scheduling to meet family needs

Who Should Enroll?

The YIC Tutoring Program is ideal for students who:

  • Need additional academic support or enrichment
  • Want to improve grades and classroom performance
  • Need help developing study habits and organizational skills
  • Are you preparing for standardized or classroom assessments
  • Thrive with individualized instruction and mentorship
  • Want to build confidence while growing academically and personally

The YIC Difference

Our tutoring program is built on the belief that every child has the ability to succeed when given the right support, encouragement, and opportunities. By combining academic excellence with mentorship and character development, we help students become confident learners, compassionate leaders, and responsible members of their communities.

At Youth Impact Center, we are committed to developing the whole child through our core values of Faith, Excellence, Community, Resilience, and Leadership, empowering students to succeed in school, in life, and in their future pursuits.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!