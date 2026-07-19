YIC Program Registration

About this event
The Youth Impact Center (YIC) High School Wrestling Membership is designed for dedicated student-athletes who are committed to reaching their highest potential on and off the mat. Our program combines elite wrestling instruction, strength and conditioning, leadership development, academic accountability, and faith-based character building to prepare athletes for success at the local, state, national, and collegiate levels.
Members receive year-round access to high-level practices led by experienced coaches, individualized athlete development plans, and opportunities to compete alongside Team YIC at premier competitions. Training emphasizes technical mastery in Folkstyle, Freestyle, and Greco-Roman wrestling while developing the mental toughness, discipline, and leadership skills necessary to excel in competition and in life.
The High School Membership is ideal for wrestlers who:
At Youth Impact Center, we believe success is built through Faith. Excellence. Community. Resilience. and Leadership. Every practice, competition, and mentorship opportunity is designed to help athletes become champions in wrestling and leaders in life.
The Youth Impact Center (YIC) Youth Wrestling Membership is designed for boys and girls ages 5–14 who want to build a strong foundation in wrestling while developing confidence, discipline, and character. Through a positive, age-appropriate, and faith-centered environment, athletes learn the fundamentals of wrestling, physical literacy, teamwork, and leadership that will benefit them both in competition and throughout life.
Our experienced coaching staff focuses on teaching proper technique, movement, and sportsmanship while creating a fun and challenging atmosphere where every athlete can grow. Whether your child is stepping onto the mat for the first time or preparing to compete at the state and national levels, YIC provides a development pathway that meets athletes where they are and helps them reach their full potential.
The Youth Wrestling Membership is perfect for athletes who:
At Youth Impact Center, we believe youth wrestling is about much more than winning matches. It is about developing confident young leaders who demonstrate Faith, Excellence, Community, Resilience, and Leadership in everything they do. Every practice is an opportunity to build strong athletes, stronger character, and lifelong friendships.
The Youth Impact Center (YIC)Takedown Tikes introductory wrestling program is designed specifically for children ages 4–8. Through fun, engaging, and age-appropriate activities, young athletes develop the fundamental movement skills, confidence, and character needed to build a lifelong love for sports and physical activity.
The program introduces children to the basics of wrestling in a safe, encouraging, and non-competitive environment. Every session combines games, obstacle courses, balance and coordination exercises, tumbling, and beginner wrestling techniques that help children improve body awareness, listening skills, teamwork, and self-confidence.
At Takedown Tikes, our goal isn't simply to teach wrestling—it's to help young children develop physically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually while creating positive first experiences in athletics.
Takedown Tikes is perfect for children who:
Takedown Tikes is built on the belief that a child's first experience in sports should be exciting, positive, and developmentally appropriate. Our coaches focus on creating smiles, celebrating effort, and building confidence while laying the foundation for future athletic success.
Every class reflects the Youth Impact Center's core values of Faith, Excellence, Community, Resilience, and Leadership, helping young athletes grow into confident children, respectful teammates, and future leaders—both on and off the mat.
The Youth Impact Center (YIC) Tutoring Program provides students with personalized academic support in a safe, encouraging, and faith-centered environment. Our mission is to help every student build confidence, improve academic performance, and develop the skills needed to become lifelong learners and future leaders.
Whether a student needs assistance catching up, staying on track, or excelling beyond grade-level expectations, our tutors work alongside families to create individualized learning plans that address each student's unique strengths and areas for growth. Through small-group instruction, one-on-one tutoring, homework support, and study-skills coaching, we help students succeed both in the classroom and beyond.
At YIC, we believe education is about more than grades. We equip students with the character, discipline, critical thinking, and perseverance needed to thrive academically, socially, and spiritually.
The YIC Tutoring Program is ideal for students who:
Our tutoring program is built on the belief that every child has the ability to succeed when given the right support, encouragement, and opportunities. By combining academic excellence with mentorship and character development, we help students become confident learners, compassionate leaders, and responsible members of their communities.
At Youth Impact Center, we are committed to developing the whole child through our core values of Faith, Excellence, Community, Resilience, and Leadership, empowering students to succeed in school, in life, and in their future pursuits.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!