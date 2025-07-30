YLAG’s Annual Scholarship Fundraiser: Glow Up! A Health & Wellness Affair

“Empower a legacy of wellness and purpose.”

This level allows us to award a signature YLAG scholarship and support two youth participants in Project Brown Girl 2.0 for a full year. You’ll be recognized on stage, featured in our recap video and social media, and invited as a guest to a future YLAG session to see your impact firsthand.

All benefits of Benefactor Plus

Reserved premium seating for 6

Company name and logo featured as the lead event sponsor on all marketing materials at the event

Sponsor table with branded items

Opportunity to speak about the company at event











