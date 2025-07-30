YLAG’s Annual Scholarship Fundraiser: Glow Up! A Health & Wellness Affair

Dayton, OH 45406, USA
This ticket is for teens ages 13–19 only. Sponsored by community donors so YOU can attend free. Adults, please purchase a General Admission ticket.
“Sponsor the spark of a rising leader.”
At this level, your support helps cover event participation, wellness resources, and a care package for one teen participant in Project Brown Girl 2.0. Your gift ensures they access a space for confidence-building, sisterhood, and self-care tools they’ll carry for life.
“Sponsor one graduating senior’s next step.”
Your gift directly funds a scholarship award for one graduating senior, helping them with first-year college or career-readiness expenses like books, supplies, or transportation.
“Empower a legacy of wellness and purpose.”
This level allows us to award a signature YLAG scholarship and support two youth participants in Project Brown Girl 2.0 for a full year. You’ll be recognized on stage, featured in our recap video and social media, and invited as a guest to a future YLAG session to see your impact firsthand.
