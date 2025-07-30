YLAG’s Annual Scholarship Fundraiser: Glow Up! A Health & Wellness Affair

1821 Emerson Ave

Dayton, OH 45406, USA

Teen Ticket- Sponsored by the Community
free

This ticket is for teens ages 13–19 only. Sponsored by community donors so YOU can attend free. Adults, please purchase a General Admission ticket.



General admission
$35
Benefactor Ticket
$250

“Sponsor the spark of a rising leader.”

At this level, your support helps cover event participation, wellness resources, and a care package for one teen participant in Project Brown Girl 2.0. Your gift ensures they access a space for confidence-building, sisterhood, and self-care tools they’ll carry for life.

  • Reserved premium seating
  • Recognition in event materials


Benefactor Plus Ticket
$500

“Sponsor one graduating senior’s next step.”

Your gift directly funds a scholarship award for one graduating senior, helping them with first-year college or career-readiness expenses like books, supplies, or transportation.

  • All benefits of Benefactor Ticket 
  • Reserved premium seating for 4 
  • Company logo included with digital display 
  • Company logo prominently displayed at the table
  • Personalized service during the event
  • Recognition as a sponsor on website 


Corporate Sponsor
$1,000

“Empower a legacy of wellness and purpose.”

This level allows us to award a signature YLAG scholarship and support two youth participants in Project Brown Girl 2.0 for a full year. You’ll be recognized on stage, featured in our recap video and social media, and invited as a guest to a future YLAG session to see your impact firsthand.

  • All benefits of Benefactor Plus 
  • Reserved premium seating for 6 
  • Company name and logo featured as the lead event sponsor on all marketing materials at the event 
  • Sponsor table with branded items 
  • Opportunity to speak about the company at event




Vendor/Workshop Facilitator
$100
