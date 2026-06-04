YMCA's Art for Impact Online Auction

Mixed Medium | 2015 | Appraisal Price: $2,850





Moonlight is a mixed media work by Patrick Guyton, an American artist recognized for combining traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary visual style. His use of leafing, glazing, and layered techniques creates pieces that feel luminous, dimensional, and deeply expressive.





Your bid on Moonlight helps continue the impact of the YMCA’s Art for Impact event, supporting programs and improvements that strengthen the Y’s ability to serve the community today and for years to come.