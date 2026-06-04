YMCA's Art for Impact Online Auction

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Starting bid
Mixed Medium | 2015 | Appraisal Price: $2,850
Moonlight is a mixed media work by Patrick Guyton, an American artist recognized for combining traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary visual style. His use of leafing, glazing, and layered techniques creates pieces that feel luminous, dimensional, and deeply expressive.
Your bid on Moonlight helps continue the impact of the YMCA’s Art for Impact event, supporting programs and improvements that strengthen the Y’s ability to serve the community today and for years to come.
Starting bid
Pewter on Bronze | 2000 | Appraisal Price: $2,950
Song of Scaramouches is a distinctive pewter on bronze piece by Anatole Krasnyansky. Born in Kyiv, Ukraine, Krasnyansky was known for expressive cityscapes, theater set design, and artwork that brought texture, character, and movement into each composition.
This piece offers collectors an opportunity to own a work by an internationally recognized artist while supporting the YMCA of Southwest Washington. Every bid helps transform art into meaningful community impact by supporting access, belonging, youth development, healthy living, and the long-term future of the Y.
Starting bid
Mixed Medium | 2015 | Appraisal Price: $2,175
This beautiful mixed media piece, Serenity by Patrick Guyton reflects the quiet elegance and refined technique that define his work. Guyton is known for blending his background as an animation background artist and sign painter with ancient leafing and glazing techniques, creating contemporary pieces with depth, warmth, and visual richness.
By bidding on Serenity, you are not only adding a striking piece of art to your collection, you are also helping the YMCA of Southwest Washington continue creating spaces where children, families, seniors, and community members can learn, grow, belong, and thrive.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!