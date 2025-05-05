American Society of Civil Engineers Miami-Dade Branch

Hosted by

American Society of Civil Engineers Miami-Dade Branch

About this event

Sales closed

[Cancelled] YMG Engineering Your Future

Palmetum

1201 Memorial Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146, USA

Student Admission
$5
Regular Admission
$10
Gold Level Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
1) Announced at the beginning of the event. 2) Company logo featured on event flyers and social media postings. 3) Company will be provided with a recruiting booth during intermission. 4) Company will receive the attending students' resumes. 5) Company representative will serve as a speaker for the event. Topic to be discussed and decided upon in conjunction with the ASCE YMG team. 6) Three (3) admission tickets included.
Silver Level Sponsorship
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
1) Announced at the beginning of the event. 2) Company logo featured on event flyers and social media postings. 3) Company will be provided with a recruiting booth during intermission. 4) Two (2) admission tickets included.
Bronze Level Sponsorship
$200
1) Announced at the beginning of the event. 2) Company logo featured on event flyers and social media postings. 3) One (1) admission ticket included.

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