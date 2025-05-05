[Cancelled] YMG Engineering Your Future

1) Announced at the beginning of the event. 2) Company logo featured on event flyers and social media postings. 3) Company will be provided with a recruiting booth during intermission. 4) Company will receive the attending students' resumes. 5) Company representative will serve as a speaker for the event. Topic to be discussed and decided upon in conjunction with the ASCE YMG team. 6) Three (3) admission tickets included.

1) Announced at the beginning of the event. 2) Company logo featured on event flyers and social media postings. 3) Company will be provided with a recruiting booth during intermission. 4) Company will receive the attending students' resumes. 5) Company representative will serve as a speaker for the event. Topic to be discussed and decided upon in conjunction with the ASCE YMG team. 6) Three (3) admission tickets included.

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