Mariners vs Diamondbacks -Saturday, May 30th!

Offered by
About this shop
👕YMSBC Fundraiser | Jersey Night! ⚾️
(Open to the General Public for Purchase)
Seattle Mariners Game Tickets
🗓 Saturday, May 30 | 7:10PM
🆚 Mariners vs. Diamondbacks
👕Free Jersey Night!
🎫 Ticket Options ($10 concessions gift card included with every ticket purchased):
• $25 – Section 327
✨ Each ticket includes a concessions gift card
🎫 40 tickets available —
first come, first served
* Tickets delivered 2 weeks before the game!
👕YMSBC Fundraiser | Jersey Night! ⚾️
(Open to the General Public for Purchase)
Seattle Mariners Game Tickets
🗓 Saturday, May 30 | 7:10PM
🆚 Mariners vs. Diamondbacks
👕Free Jersey Night!
🎫 Ticket Options ($10 concessions gift card included with every ticket purchased):
• $33 – Section 106
✨ Each ticket includes a concessions gift card
🎫 40 tickets available —
first come, first served
* Tickets delivered 2 weeks before the game!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!