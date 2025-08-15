AIC Family Violence Prevention Coalition

Hosted by

AIC Family Violence Prevention Coalition

About this event

Miami, FL - YO NO ME FUI - Official Premiere Fundraiser Event

5323 FL-7

Tamarac, FL 33319, USA

General Admission
Free
Transformative Sponsor
$10,000

Significant impact on the community


• Prominent logo on all materials

• Special mention during the event

• 2 VIP seats

• Mention in press releases

• Interview at the event

• Social media presence

• Promotional materials

Committed Sponsor
$5,000

Genuine commitment to the cause


• Logo on main materials

• Mention during the event

• 2 preferential seats

• Mention in press releases

• Social media presence

• Promotional materials

Sponsoring Sponsor
$3,000

Responsible corporate solidarity


• Logo at the event

• Mention during the event

• 2 preferential tickets

• Social media presence

• Promotional materials

Add a donation for AIC Family Violence Prevention Coalition

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!