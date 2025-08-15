Miami, FL - YO NO ME FUI - Official Premiere Fundraiser Event

Hosted by
About this event
Significant impact on the community
• Prominent logo on all materials
• Special mention during the event
• 2 VIP seats
• Mention in press releases
• Interview at the event
• Social media presence
• Promotional materials
Genuine commitment to the cause
• Logo on main materials
• Mention during the event
• 2 preferential seats
• Mention in press releases
• Social media presence
• Promotional materials
Responsible corporate solidarity
• Logo at the event
• Mention during the event
• 2 preferential tickets
• Social media presence
• Promotional materials
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!