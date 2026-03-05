Yoder Snack Sticks

About this event
Classic meat stick flavor, not too strong on spice or sweet
Classic meat stick flavor, not too strong on spice or sweet
Real jalapeno flavor, but not too hot
Real jalapeno flavor, but not too hot
The name says it all
The name says it all
Sweet BBQ Flavor
Sweet BBQ Flavor
Good meat flavor without any outside influences
Good meat flavor without any outside influences
Mostly sweet with a touch of spice
Mostly sweet with a touch of spice
Great bacon flavor with a little spicy kick at the end of the bite
Great bacon flavor with a little spicy kick at the end of the bite
Awesome pepper flavor
Awesome pepper flavor
Mild jalapeno flavor for the not so spicy fans
Mild jalapeno flavor for the not so spicy fans
All BBQ flavor, not spicy
All BBQ flavor, not spicy
$
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