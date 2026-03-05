Haven Academy Of Salina

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Haven Academy Of Salina

About this event

Yoder Snack Sticks

Old Fashioned Original (Single Order of 3 Sticks)
$5

Classic meat stick flavor, not too strong on spice or sweet

Old Fashioned Original (Order of 18 Sticks)
$30

Classic meat stick flavor, not too strong on spice or sweet

Prairie Fire Jalapeno (Single Order of 3 Sticks)
$5

Real jalapeno flavor, but not too hot

Prairie Fire Jalapeno (Order of 18 Sticks)
$30

Real jalapeno flavor, but not too hot

Tasty Teriyaki (Single Order of 3 Sticks)
$5

The name says it all

Tasty Teriyaki (Order of 18 Sticks)
$30

The name says it all

Honey BBQ FIT (Single Order of 3 Sticks)
$5

Sweet BBQ Flavor

Honey BBQ FIT (Order of 18 Sticks)
$30

Sweet BBQ Flavor

Hickory Smoked FIT (Single Order of 3 Sticks)
$5

Good meat flavor without any outside influences

Hickory Smoked FIT (Order of 18 Sticks)
$30

Good meat flavor without any outside influences

Sweet & Spicy FIT (Single Order of 3 Sticks)
$5

Mostly sweet with a touch of spice

Sweet & Spicy FIT (Order of 18 Sticks)
$30

Mostly sweet with a touch of spice

Sizzlin' Bacon (Single Order of 3 Sticks)
$5

Great bacon flavor with a little spicy kick at the end of the bite

Sizzlin' Bacon (Order of 18 Sticks)
$30

Great bacon flavor with a little spicy kick at the end of the bite

Peppered Original FIT (Single Order of 3 Sticks)
$5

Awesome pepper flavor

Peppered Original FIT (Order of 18 Sticks)
$30

Awesome pepper flavor

Jalapeno Hickory FIT (Single Order of 3 Sticks)
$5

Mild jalapeno flavor for the not so spicy fans

Jalapeno Hickory FIT (Order of 18 Sticks)
$30

Mild jalapeno flavor for the not so spicy fans

Zesty BBQ (Single Order of 3 Sticks)
$5

All BBQ flavor, not spicy

Zesty BBQ (Order of 18 Sticks)
$30

All BBQ flavor, not spicy

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