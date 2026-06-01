Yoga & Mini horses

🧘‍♀️🐴 Charity Yoga with Mini Horses 🐴🧘‍♀️

Take a deep breath, stretch, and experience yoga in a way you've never imagined!

Join us at Willow Woods Equine Sanctuary & Farm on Saturday, June 20th from 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM for a relaxing and fun Charity Yoga with Mini Horses event led by the amazing instructors from Rising Lotus Yoga Studio.

As you flow through your practice, our adorable mini horses may wander by for cuddles, smiles, and plenty of photo opportunities!

✨ Cost: $20 per person

✨ 1-Hour Yoga Class

✨ Suitable for all experience levels

✨ Meet and interact with our rescue mini horses

✨ All proceeds benefit the rescue horses of Willow Woods Equine Sanctuary & Farm

Whether you're a seasoned yogi or trying yoga for the first time, this unique experience is the perfect way to support a great cause while enjoying an unforgettable evening at the farm.

🐴 Every registration helps provide feed, veterinary care, and daily support for our rescue horses.

📍 Willow Woods Equine Sanctuary & Farm

Space is limited, so reserve your spot today!

Tag a friend you'd love to bring and help us spread the word! 💚