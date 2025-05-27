Friends of Blue Spring State Park

Hosted by

Friends of Blue Spring State Park

About this event

Yoga in the Park

2100 W French Ave

Orange City, FL 32763, USA

Yoga class day of
$15

Join us for an hour long yoga session hosted by Orange City Yoga. This session is perfect for any skill level. We invite you to embrace the tranquility of the beautiful surroundings of our park. Please arrive at the park 15 minutes before class start time and meet on the Thursby House lawn. Park entry fees are not included. Typical fees are $4 for a 1 person vehicle and $6 for up to 8 people in a vehicle.

Add a donation for Friends of Blue Spring State Park

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