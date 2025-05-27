Yoga in the Park

Join us for an hour long yoga session hosted by Orange City Yoga. This session is perfect for any skill level. We invite you to embrace the tranquility of the beautiful surroundings of our park. Please arrive at the park 15 minutes before class start time and meet on the Thursby House lawn. Park entry fees are not included. Typical fees are $4 for a 1 person vehicle and $6 for up to 8 people in a vehicle.