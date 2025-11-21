Yoga Social

Offered by

Yoga Social

About this shop

Yoga Social's Black Friday Sale

Annual Membership = Pay for a year & get 1 month FREE!
$849

Memberships support our nonprofit mission & you get a tax deduction for your purchase!

10-class - Get a Bonus Class FREE!
$130

11 classes for the Price of 10! Each purchase supports our nonprofits mission & you get a tax deduction for your purchase!

Give the gift of Yoga Social
$100

Purchase a gift card of $100 and get a $20 bonus card!


Each purchase supports our nonprofits mission & you get a tax deduction for your purchase!

Give the gift of Yoga Social
$200

Purchase a gift card of $100 and get a $50 bonus card!


Each purchase supports our nonprofits mission & you get a tax deduction for your purchase!

Add a donation for Yoga Social

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!