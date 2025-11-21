Yoga Social's Black Friday Sale

Offered by
About this shop
Memberships support our nonprofit mission & you get a tax deduction for your purchase!
11 classes for the Price of 10! Each purchase supports our nonprofits mission & you get a tax deduction for your purchase!
Purchase a gift card of $100 and get a $20 bonus card!
Each purchase supports our nonprofits mission & you get a tax deduction for your purchase!
Purchase a gift card of $100 and get a $50 bonus card!
Each purchase supports our nonprofits mission & you get a tax deduction for your purchase!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!