Yoga Thursdays with Jean

3324 W North Ave

Chicago, IL 60647, USA

Community Member
$15

rate.xLeft

For those who need some extra support right now. Choosing this rate helps keep our gatherings accessible and honors our collective care model.

Community Sustainer
$20

rate.xLeft

Reflects the true cost of offering this class — your contribution helps sustain our teacher, space, and program.

Community Supporter
$25

rate.xLeft

For those with the means to give a little more. Your generosity helps make it possible for others to participate, reminding us that community is medicine.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing