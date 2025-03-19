Yoga With Oksana at Tiny Hooves

Please join us for yoga on the farm! Join Oksana 500-RYT for an all-level slow flow class. We'll take our time to explore the bandhas (energy locks) and dristi (focus) within each pose, focusing on functionality in order to build a strong foundation. When linking together movement with breath, we'll fully embody every pose and feel confidently balanced, strong, and stable within the practice. Class will end with a deep stretch cool down and a savasana guided by the gentle sounds of Koshi Chimes. Classes will be followed by a tour with one of our volunteers to meet our residents! Please arrive 15 minutes early to get you signed in and secure a comfortable spot for Yoga.