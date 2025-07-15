Yolo Community Foundation

Hosted by

Yolo Community Foundation

About this event

Yolo Philanthropy Awards

203 E 14th St

Davis, CA 95616, USA

Nonprofit Participation (small organization size)
$100

For nonprofits with an annual operating budget less than $100,000


This year YCF is incorporating a fee to attend the Yolo Philanthropy Awards. This is so we are able to sustain the increase in engagement and participation we’ve seen over time. Nonprofit participation is $100-300 this year. This fee will include 4 tickets, 2 for nonprofit representatives and 2 for the Honoree and their plus one. Fees will only be charged to organizations confirmed to participate, and will be refunded in the event the organization withdraws by September 22.


Nonprofit Participation (medium organization size)
$200

For nonprofits with an annual operating budget $100,000 - $999,999.


This year YCF is incorporating a fee to attend the Yolo Philanthropy Awards. This is so we are able to sustain the increase in engagement and participation we’ve seen over time. Nonprofit participation is $100-300 this year. This fee will include 4 tickets, 2 for nonprofit representatives and 2 for the Honoree and their plus one. Fees will only be charged to organizations confirmed to participate, and will be refunded in the event the organization withdraws by September 22.


Nonprofit Participation (large organization size)
$300

For nonprofits with an annual operating budget $1,000,000+


This year YCF is incorporating a fee to attend the Yolo Philanthropy Awards. This is so we are able to sustain the increase in engagement and participation we’ve seen over time. Nonprofit participation is $100-300 this year. This fee will include 4 tickets, 2 for nonprofit representatives and 2 for the Honoree and their plus one. Fees will only be charged to organizations confirmed to participate, and will be refunded in the event the organization withdraws by September 22.


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