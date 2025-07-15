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About this event
For nonprofits with an annual operating budget less than $100,000
This year YCF is incorporating a fee to attend the Yolo Philanthropy Awards. This is so we are able to sustain the increase in engagement and participation we’ve seen over time. Nonprofit participation is $100-300 this year. This fee will include 4 tickets, 2 for nonprofit representatives and 2 for the Honoree and their plus one. Fees will only be charged to organizations confirmed to participate, and will be refunded in the event the organization withdraws by September 22.
For nonprofits with an annual operating budget $100,000 - $999,999.
This year YCF is incorporating a fee to attend the Yolo Philanthropy Awards. This is so we are able to sustain the increase in engagement and participation we’ve seen over time. Nonprofit participation is $100-300 this year. This fee will include 4 tickets, 2 for nonprofit representatives and 2 for the Honoree and their plus one. Fees will only be charged to organizations confirmed to participate, and will be refunded in the event the organization withdraws by September 22.
For nonprofits with an annual operating budget $1,000,000+
This year YCF is incorporating a fee to attend the Yolo Philanthropy Awards. This is so we are able to sustain the increase in engagement and participation we’ve seen over time. Nonprofit participation is $100-300 this year. This fee will include 4 tickets, 2 for nonprofit representatives and 2 for the Honoree and their plus one. Fees will only be charged to organizations confirmed to participate, and will be refunded in the event the organization withdraws by September 22.
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