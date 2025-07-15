For nonprofits with an annual operating budget less than $100,000





This year YCF is incorporating a fee to attend the Yolo Philanthropy Awards. This is so we are able to sustain the increase in engagement and participation we’ve seen over time. Nonprofit participation is $100-300 this year. This fee will include 4 tickets, 2 for nonprofit representatives and 2 for the Honoree and their plus one. Fees will only be charged to organizations confirmed to participate, and will be refunded in the event the organization withdraws by September 22.



