Join us for an incredible evening of song and inspiration as we celebrate the blessing of the modern state of Israel, together!

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to everything.
Up to 6 members of one household
Sponsorship includes 6 tickets and a listing in our scroll of honor
Sponsorship includes 6 tickets and a listing in our scroll of honor
Sponsorship includes 10 tickets and a listing in our scroll of honor, and in advertisements
Sponsorship includes 10 tickets, a listing in our scroll of honor, and in advertisements
Sponsorship includes 10 tickets, a listing in our scroll of honor, and in advertisements
Sponsorship includes 10 tickets, a listing in our scroll of honor, and in advertisements
Sponsorship includes 10 tickets, a listing in our scroll of honor, and in advertisements
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!