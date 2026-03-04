Hosted by

Congregation Rinat Yisrael

About this event

Join us for an incredible evening of song and inspiration as we celebrate the blessing of the modern state of Israel, together!

Bergen County

NJ, USA

General Admission
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to everything.

Family
$36
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Up to 6 members of one household

Supporter
$180
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsorship includes 6 tickets and a listing in our scroll of honor

Contributor
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsorship includes 6 tickets and a listing in our scroll of honor

Patron
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship includes 10 tickets and a listing in our scroll of honor, and in advertisements

Benefactor
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship includes 10 tickets, a listing in our scroll of honor, and in advertisements

Backer
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship includes 10 tickets, a listing in our scroll of honor, and in advertisements

Sustainer
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship includes 10 tickets, a listing in our scroll of honor, and in advertisements

Visionary
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship includes 10 tickets, a listing in our scroll of honor, and in advertisements

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!