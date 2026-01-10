Kiwanis Club of Yorkville

Offered by

Kiwanis Club of Yorkville

About this shop

Yorktoberfest Sponsorship 2026

EVENT SPONSOR item
EVENT SPONSOR
$10,000

Ensure your company is front and center to all of our attendees and online followers,

not only two days of the festival, but also in the months and weeks leading up to the event.

• Option to have on-site product placement within a 10’x10’ space (tent provided by sponsor)

• Backdrop signage on event stage, banner size 18’ x 13’

• (2) Side stage banners sized at 6’ x 16’

• Logo featured prominently on website and throughout the event

• 5 dedicated social media posts linked to your company website

• Numerous acknowledgments from MC during the event and in pre-event radio

advertising

• 16 All Access passes for Friday & Saturday

• 2 Complimentary Kiwanis Wine Event Tickets

CUP SPONSOR item
CUP SPONSOR
$5,000

• Your logo printed on all official Yorktoberfest cups (keepsakes for festival goers)

• Company logo on one 3’x5’ banner placed exclusively at the bier tent

• Company logo listed on website

• 3 dedicated social media posts linked to your company website

• Multiple acknowledgments from MC during the event

• 8 All Access passes for Friday & Saturday

• 2 Complimentary Kiwanis Wine Event Tickets

WRISTBAND SPONSOR item
WRISTBAND SPONSOR
$2,500

• Your logo printed on all wristbands sold for the purchase of bier

• Opportunity to have your company representatives put wristbands on all attendees for either Friday or Saturday

• Company logo on one 3’x4’ banner placed at, or near, wristband tent

• Company logo listed on website

• 2 dedicated social media posts linked to your company website

• Acknowledgement from MC during the event

• 4 All Access passes per sponsor

• 2 Complimentary Kiwanis Wine Event Tickets

ALL ACCESS LOUNGE SPONSOR item
ALL ACCESS LOUNGE SPONSOR
$2,000

• Company logo on one 3’x6’ and one 18”x5‘ banner in VIP tent

• Option to display your logo and promotional items in the VIP lounge tent

• Company logo listed on website

• 2 dedicated social media posts linked to your company website

• Acknowledgment from MC during the event

• 10 All Access passes for Friday & Saturday

• 2 Complimentary Kiwanis Wine Event Tickets

STEIN-HOLDING CONTEST SPONSOR item
STEIN-HOLDING CONTEST SPONSOR
$1,500

• Company logo on 3’x6’ contest banners at the front of the main stage

• Company logo on one 3’x4’ banner

• Company logo listed on website

• 2 dedicated social media posts linked to your company website

• Acknowledgment from MC during event

• 4 All Access passes for Friday & Saturday

• 2 Complimentary Kiwanis Wine Event Tickets

PLATINUM SPONSOR item
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$1,000

• Company logo on one 3’x6’ banner at the front of the main stage for highest exposure

• Company logo listed on website

• 2 dedicated social media posts linked to your company website

• Acknowledgment from MC during the event

• 2 Complimentary Kiwanis Wine Event Tickets

PROST! GOLD SPONSORSHIP item
PROST! GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$750

• Company logo on one 3’x6’ banner on the sides of the main stage for higher exposure

• Company logo listed on website

• Dedicated social media posts linked to your

company website

• Acknowledgment from MC during the event

GOLF CART SPONSOR item
GOLF CART SPONSOR
$750

• Decorate your golf cart with your swag!

• Company logo on 35”x8” banner for golf cart

• Company logo listed on website

• Priority given for volunteering to drive the golf cart for attendees

KID ZONE SPONSOR item
KID ZONE SPONSOR
$500

• Company logo on one 3’x4’ banner at event, placed at the kids' activity area

• Create your own activity/game for your company to facilitate

WIESN! SILVER SPONSOR item
WIESN! SILVER SPONSOR
$500

• Company logo on one 3’x4’ banner at the event with priority placement over bronze level

• Company Logo listed on website

DAS YORKTOBERFEST! BRONZE SPONSOR item
DAS YORKTOBERFEST! BRONZE SPONSOR
$250

• Company logo on one 3’x4’ banner at event

placed at the entrance

POLITICAL OR RELIGIOUS SPONSOR item
POLITICAL OR RELIGIOUS SPONSOR
$500

- Display of company logo on one 3’x4’ banner at the event

Add a donation for Kiwanis Club of Yorkville

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!