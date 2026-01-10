Yorktoberfest Sponsorship 2026

Ensure your company is front and center to all of our attendees and online followers,

not only two days of the festival, but also in the months and weeks leading up to the event.

• Option to have on-site product placement within a 10’x10’ space (tent provided by sponsor)

• Backdrop signage on event stage, banner size 18’ x 13’

• (2) Side stage banners sized at 6’ x 16’

• Logo featured prominently on website and throughout the event

• 5 dedicated social media posts linked to your company website

• Numerous acknowledgments from MC during the event and in pre-event radio

advertising

• 16 All Access passes for Friday & Saturday

• 2 Complimentary Kiwanis Wine Event Tickets