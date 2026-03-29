Yoruba American Community

Offered by

Yoruba American Community

About the memberships

Yoruba American Community's Memberships

One-Time New Member Registration Fee
$25

No expiration

This one-time contribution signifies your commitment to joining a distinguished community dedicated to cultural excellence, leadership, and collective impact. It supports members' onboarding and the continued growth of our programs and initiatives.

Family Annual Due
$60

Renews yearly on: January 30

The Family Membership is designed to bring households together to celebrate, preserve, and pass on Yoruba culture, values, and community engagement across generations.

This membership provides an opportunity for families to grow together through shared experiences, cultural education, and community involvement.

As a Family Member, you will:

  • Enjoy access to family-friendly events, programs, and celebrations
  • Create meaningful cultural experiences for children and youth
  • Strengthen family bonds through community engagement
  • Receive updates and opportunities tailored for families
  • Participate in volunteer and leadership opportunities as a household

Ideal for families who want to stay connected to culture, community, and legacy.to celebrate, preserve, and pass

Individual Annual due (Single)
$50

Renews yearly on: January 30

Join the Yoruba American Community as an individual member and become part of a vibrant network committed to cultural preservation, community impact, and leadership development.

This membership is designed for individuals who want to stay connected, grow personally and professionally, and actively participate in programs, events, and initiatives that uplift the Yoruba and broader African diaspora community.

As an Individual Member, you will:

  • Gain access to community events, programs, and cultural celebrations
  • Receive member-only updates, opportunities, and announcements
  • Participate in leadership, volunteer, and service initiatives
  • Build meaningful connections within a strong and supportive network
  • Be part of preserving and promoting Yoruba culture and heritage

Perfect for professionals, young leaders, students, and community supporters.

Add a donation for Yoruba American Community

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!