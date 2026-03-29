Yoruba American Community's Memberships

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About the memberships
No expiration
This one-time contribution signifies your commitment to joining a distinguished community dedicated to cultural excellence, leadership, and collective impact. It supports members' onboarding and the continued growth of our programs and initiatives.
Renews yearly on: January 30
The Family Membership is designed to bring households together to celebrate, preserve, and pass on Yoruba culture, values, and community engagement across generations.
This membership provides an opportunity for families to grow together through shared experiences, cultural education, and community involvement.
As a Family Member, you will:
✨ Ideal for families who want to stay connected to culture, community, and legacy.to celebrate, preserve, and pass
Renews yearly on: January 30
Join the Yoruba American Community as an individual member and become part of a vibrant network committed to cultural preservation, community impact, and leadership development.
This membership is designed for individuals who want to stay connected, grow personally and professionally, and actively participate in programs, events, and initiatives that uplift the Yoruba and broader African diaspora community.
As an Individual Member, you will:
✨ Perfect for professionals, young leaders, students, and community supporters.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!