Yoruba American Community's Memberships

The Family Membership is designed to bring households together to celebrate, preserve, and pass on Yoruba culture, values, and community engagement across generations.

This membership provides an opportunity for families to grow together through shared experiences, cultural education, and community involvement.

As a Family Member, you will:

Enjoy access to family-friendly events, programs, and celebrations

Create meaningful cultural experiences for children and youth

Strengthen family bonds through community engagement

Receive updates and opportunities tailored for families

Participate in volunteer and leadership opportunities as a household

✨ Ideal for families who want to stay connected to culture, community, and legacy.to celebrate, preserve, and pass