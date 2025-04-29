Yotzer Ohr

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Yotzer Ohr

About this raffle

Yotzer Ohr's Senior Raffle Fundraiser

$100 to Clothes N' Bows
$10

Win $100 to Clothes N' Bows, a modest clothing store located in North Miami Beach

Photos By Tehilla
$10

Win a 1 hour photo shoot (group or single) with Tehilla at Oleta Park!

$100 to Puya Urban Cantina
$10

Win a $100 gift card to Puya Cantina, located in Dania Beach!

$300 to LL Aesthetics
$10

Win $300 gift card towards any facial services at LL Aesthetics- Miami.

$100 Gift card to South Florida Kosher Market
$10

$100 gift card to South Florida Kosher supermarket!

$50 Gift card to Gifted Crust Bakery and $36 to The Carrot
$10

$50 to Surfsides best bakery!

$100 Uber GIFTCARD
$10

Get anywhere with $100 gift card with Uber.

$50 Starbucks giftcard
$10

$50 gift card to Starbucks!

$180 Jupe Giftcard
$10

Enjoy beautiful Tzniut clothing from Jupe!

$100 KLK Makeup
$10

Enjoy Shabbat friendly makeup, from KLK!

$50 EVRY JEWELS Giftcard
$10

Stack up at EVRY JEWELS with a $50 giftcard.

$50 Kosher Central Market Giftcard
$10

$50 gift card towards KC Market!

$360 Gift Card to Yakira Bella Clothing
$10

Win a new modest wardrobe from Yakira Bella

Split the Pot
$10

Split the Pot with the Senior class. You win 50% of the earnings!

Add a donation for Yotzer Ohr

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!