Yotzer Ohr's Senior Raffle Fundraiser

About this raffle
Win $100 to Clothes N' Bows, a modest clothing store located in North Miami Beach
Win a 1 hour photo shoot (group or single) with Tehilla at Oleta Park!
Win a $100 gift card to Puya Cantina, located in Dania Beach!
Win $300 gift card towards any facial services at LL Aesthetics- Miami.
$100 gift card to South Florida Kosher supermarket!
$50 to Surfsides best bakery!
Get anywhere with $100 gift card with Uber.
$50 gift card to Starbucks!
Enjoy beautiful Tzniut clothing from Jupe!
Enjoy Shabbat friendly makeup, from KLK!
Stack up at EVRY JEWELS with a $50 giftcard.
$50 gift card towards KC Market!
Win a new modest wardrobe from Yakira Bella
Split the Pot with the Senior class. You win 50% of the earnings!
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