You Are A Pearl Inc

Hosted by

You Are A Pearl Inc

About this event

You Are A Pearl 2026 Brunch

1640 Dr. M.L.K. Blvd

Deltona, FL 32725, USA

You Are a Pearl General Admission
$75

Admission to the You Are a Pearl Brunch provides attendees with access to an inspiring and uplifting event focused on personal growth and empowerment.


Non-Refundable

VIP You Are A Pearl Admission
$100

As a VIP attendee at the You Are a Pearl Women’s Empowerment Brunch, you will enjoy the following exclusive benefits:
Reserved Seating: Experience the event from premium reserved seats, ensuring optimal comfort and an excellent view.
Exclusive You Are a Pearl Goodie Bag
These exclusive perks are designed to enhance your experience and express our gratitude for your support.


Non-Refundable

You Are a Pearl Brunch Group of 8
$575
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

General Admission to the You Are a Pearl Brunch provides attendees with access to an inspiring and uplifting event focused on personal growth and empowerment. Guarantees that you will be seated with your group.


Non-Refundable

The Crown Pearl Sponsor – $1,500 (Presenting Sponsor)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Recognized as the Presenting Sponsor of the event (You Are a Pearl Brunch presented by [Company Name])
• VIP table (8 seats) with premier placement
• Opportunity to give a 3-minute speech during the event

• Business advertisement will be displayed at each guest table (you must provide a business card, flyer, or whatever you would like for the attendee to receive regarding your business, etc.)
• Company logo displayed on the screen throughout the event
• Logo featured on all promotional materials, website, and social media
• Recognition on social media and event website


Non-Refundable

The Hidden Treasure Sponsor – $1,000 (Empowerment Sponsor)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• Reserved table (6 seats)

• Business advertisement will be displayed at each guest table (you must provide a business card, flyer, or whatever you would like for the attendee to receive regarding your business, etc.)
• Company logo displayed on the screen throughout the event

• Logo featured on all promotional materials, website, and social media
• Recognition on social media and the event website
• Verbal acknowledgment during the event


Non-Refundable

Cultivating Strength Sponsor – $650 (Resilience Sponsor)
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Reserved seating for 4 guests

• Business advertisement will be displayed at each guest table (you must provide a business card, flyer, or whatever you would like for the attendee to receive regarding your business, etc.)
• Company logo displayed on the screen throughout the event

• Logo featured on all promotional materials, website, and social media
• Recognition on social media and the event website
• Verbal acknowledgment at the event


Non-Refundable

The Pearl of Support – $300 (Friend of the Pearl)
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Reserved seating for 2 guests

• Business advertisement will be displayed at each guest table (you must provide a business card, flyer, or whatever you would like for the attendee to receive regarding your business, etc.)

• Logo featured on all promotional materials

• Company name listed on the event website
• Recognition in the event program


Non-Refundable

Vendor: You Are A Pearl Brunch
$100

Vendor Information:

Each registered vendor will be provided with one (1) 6ft table, one (1) chair, and brunch. If you would like to bring an additional person to assist at your table, there will be a $40 fee per extra guest for food (this fee cannot be waived).

Please note: Vendors are responsible for bringing all necessary setup materials, including tablecloths, signage, shelving, or any other display items. We encourage you to create a display that reflects your brand and attracts guests to your table.

Spaces are limited, so secure your spot early. We can’t wait to partner with you in creating an unforgettable experience!


Non-Refundable

Vendor Additonal Attendee
$40

This is the fee for an additional vendor attendee.


Non-Refundable

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!