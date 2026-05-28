You Are A Pearl 2026 Brunch

• Recognized as the Presenting Sponsor of the event (You Are a Pearl Brunch presented by [Company Name])

• VIP table (8 seats) with premier placement

• Opportunity to give a 3-minute speech during the event

• Business advertisement will be displayed at each guest table (you must provide a business card, flyer, or whatever you would like for the attendee to receive regarding your business, etc.)

• Company logo displayed on the screen throughout the event

• Logo featured on all promotional materials, website, and social media

• Recognition on social media and event website





Non-Refundable