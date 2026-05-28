You Are A Pearl 2026 Brunch

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About this event
Admission to the You Are a Pearl Brunch provides attendees with access to an inspiring and uplifting event focused on personal growth and empowerment.
Non-Refundable
As a VIP attendee at the You Are a Pearl Women’s Empowerment Brunch, you will enjoy the following exclusive benefits:
• Reserved Seating: Experience the event from premium reserved seats, ensuring optimal comfort and an excellent view.
• Exclusive You Are a Pearl Goodie Bag
These exclusive perks are designed to enhance your experience and express our gratitude for your support.
Non-Refundable
General Admission to the You Are a Pearl Brunch provides attendees with access to an inspiring and uplifting event focused on personal growth and empowerment. Guarantees that you will be seated with your group.
Non-Refundable
• Recognized as the Presenting Sponsor of the event (You Are a Pearl Brunch presented by [Company Name])
• VIP table (8 seats) with premier placement
• Opportunity to give a 3-minute speech during the event
• Business advertisement will be displayed at each guest table (you must provide a business card, flyer, or whatever you would like for the attendee to receive regarding your business, etc.)
• Company logo displayed on the screen throughout the event
• Logo featured on all promotional materials, website, and social media
• Recognition on social media and event website
Non-Refundable
• Reserved table (6 seats)
• Business advertisement will be displayed at each guest table (you must provide a business card, flyer, or whatever you would like for the attendee to receive regarding your business, etc.)
• Company logo displayed on the screen throughout the event
• Logo featured on all promotional materials, website, and social media
• Recognition on social media and the event website
• Verbal acknowledgment during the event
Non-Refundable
• Reserved seating for 4 guests
• Business advertisement will be displayed at each guest table (you must provide a business card, flyer, or whatever you would like for the attendee to receive regarding your business, etc.)
• Company logo displayed on the screen throughout the event
• Logo featured on all promotional materials, website, and social media
• Recognition on social media and the event website
• Verbal acknowledgment at the event
Non-Refundable
• Reserved seating for 2 guests
• Business advertisement will be displayed at each guest table (you must provide a business card, flyer, or whatever you would like for the attendee to receive regarding your business, etc.)
• Logo featured on all promotional materials
• Company name listed on the event website
• Recognition in the event program
Non-Refundable
Vendor Information:
Each registered vendor will be provided with one (1) 6ft table, one (1) chair, and brunch. If you would like to bring an additional person to assist at your table, there will be a $40 fee per extra guest for food (this fee cannot be waived).
Please note: Vendors are responsible for bringing all necessary setup materials, including tablecloths, signage, shelving, or any other display items. We encourage you to create a display that reflects your brand and attracts guests to your table.
Spaces are limited, so secure your spot early. We can’t wait to partner with you in creating an unforgettable experience!
Non-Refundable
This is the fee for an additional vendor attendee.
Non-Refundable
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!