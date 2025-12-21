You are Building a Limitless Future

Offered by
About this shop
Timeless, Graceful, and Pure.
An elegant statement of purpose. Crafted from high-quality sterling silver, this delicate piece features our signature Legacy Builders charm. Designed to be a timeless addition to your collection, it serves as a beautiful reminder of the 120 students you are empowering through Project Limitless 15.
Bold, Strong, and Sophisticated.
Sophistication meets strength. This sterling silver necklace is designed for the man who builds for the future. Featuring our signature charm on a refined chain, it’s a bold symbol of your commitment to leadership and the 120 scholars of Project Limitless 15.
Designed for everyday comfort and durable style, this tee is more than just apparel—it’s a statement. Featuring our exclusive artwork of W.E.B. DuBois and Booker T. Washington, this shirt honors the giants whose shoulders we stand on. It’s a conversation starter and a powerful way to show your pride in The New Tenth Foundation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!