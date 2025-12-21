The New Tenth Foundation, Inc.

Offered by

The New Tenth Foundation, Inc.

About this shop

You are Building a Limitless Future

The Women’s Legacy Necklace item
The Women’s Legacy Necklace
$300

Timeless, Graceful, and Pure.


An elegant statement of purpose. Crafted from high-quality sterling silver, this delicate piece features our signature Legacy Builders charm. Designed to be a timeless addition to your collection, it serves as a beautiful reminder of the 120 students you are empowering through Project Limitless 15.

The Men’s Legacy Necklace item
The Men’s Legacy Necklace
$350

Bold, Strong, and Sophisticated.


Sophistication meets strength. This sterling silver necklace is designed for the man who builds for the future. Featuring our signature charm on a refined chain, it’s a bold symbol of your commitment to leadership and the 120 scholars of Project Limitless 15.

Founder’s Legacy Tee item
Founder’s Legacy Tee
$45

Designed for everyday comfort and durable style, this tee is more than just apparel—it’s a statement. Featuring our exclusive artwork of W.E.B. DuBois and Booker T. Washington, this shirt honors the giants whose shoulders we stand on. It’s a conversation starter and a powerful way to show your pride in The New Tenth Foundation.

Add a donation for The New Tenth Foundation, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!