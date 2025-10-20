"You are Here" Wild Space Gallery Exhibition Silent Auction

A male Everglades Snail Kite, an endangered raptor native to South Florida, swoops gracefully over restored wetlands in search of its sole prey: the elusive apple snail. Once pushed to the brink by habitat loss, this iconic bird now finds hope in an unlikely ally: an invasive snail species

that has helped revive its population. This image captures a rare moment of survival and adaptation in one of America's most fragile ecosystems.