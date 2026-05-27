A purple background with gold confetti frames a white center announcing a "Fundraising Celebration" on Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, with "Save the Date!" below.
You Got This Kid! Leadership Foundation

Hosted by

You Got This Kid! Leadership Foundation

About this event

You Got This Kid! 2026 Fundraising Celebration

250 Connell Dr

Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922, USA

General admission
$150
YGTK Friend of the Foundation
$250
For $250 you will receive one ticket to our Fundraising Gala as well as making a $100 tax-deductible donation to the Foundation and appear on all of our promotional marketing mediums
Sustainability Champion
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
For $500 you will receive 2 tickets to our Fundraising Gala as well as making a $200 tax-deductible donation to our Foundation and appear on all of our promotional marketing mediums.
Brave Armadillo Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
For $1000 you will receive 4 tickets to our Fundraising Gala as well as making a $400 tax-deductible donation to our Foundation and appear on all of our promotional marketing mediums.
Mandarin Duck Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

For $1500 you will receive 6 tickets to our Fundraising Gala as well as making a $500 tax-deductible donation to our Foundation and appear on all of our promotional marketing mediums.

Dolphin Pack Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

For $2500 you will receive 2 tickets to our Fundraising Gala as well as making a $2000 tax-deductible donation to our Foundation and appear on all of our promotional marketing mediums.

Eagle Mentors Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

For $5000 you will receive 4 tickets to our Fundraising Gala as well as making a $4000 tax-deductible donation to our Foundation and appear on all of our promotional marketing mediums.

Confident Caterpillar Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

For $7500 you will receive 6 tickets to our Fundraising Gala as well as making a $5000 tax-deductible donation to our Foundation and appear on all of our promotional marketing mediums.

Butterfly Leader Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

For $10,000 you will receive 10 tickets to our Fundraising Gala as well as making a $7500 tax-deductible donation to our Foundation and appear on all of our promotional marketing mediums.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!