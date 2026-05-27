You Got This Kid! 2026 Fundraising Celebration

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About this event
For $1500 you will receive 6 tickets to our Fundraising Gala as well as making a $500 tax-deductible donation to our Foundation and appear on all of our promotional marketing mediums.
For $2500 you will receive 2 tickets to our Fundraising Gala as well as making a $2000 tax-deductible donation to our Foundation and appear on all of our promotional marketing mediums.
For $5000 you will receive 4 tickets to our Fundraising Gala as well as making a $4000 tax-deductible donation to our Foundation and appear on all of our promotional marketing mediums.
For $7500 you will receive 6 tickets to our Fundraising Gala as well as making a $5000 tax-deductible donation to our Foundation and appear on all of our promotional marketing mediums.
For $10,000 you will receive 10 tickets to our Fundraising Gala as well as making a $7500 tax-deductible donation to our Foundation and appear on all of our promotional marketing mediums.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!