You Matter 2

You Matter 2 Spring 2025 Membership Registration

Middle School Youth Membership
$175

No expiration

Includes access to IGNITE, Study Break on Us, discounted Teen Night admission, and Service Saturday for 6th-8th grade students.

HS Expressions Unleashed Membership
$30

No expiration

Includes access to Expressions Unleashed, Chill & Chat Sessions, Study Break on Us, discounted Teen Night admission, and Service Saturday for 9th-12th grade students.

HS Discover U Membership
$85

No expiration

Includes access to Discover U workshops, Chill & Chat Sessions, Study Break on Us, discounted Teen Night admission, and Service Saturday for 9th-12th grade students.

HS Discover U & Expressions Unleashed Membership
$100

No expiration

Includes access to Discover U workshops, Expressions Unleashed, Chill & Chat Sessions, Study Break on Us, discounted Teen Night admission, and Service Saturday for 9th-12th grade students.

