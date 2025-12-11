You Matter 2 Spring 2026 Registration

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Includes access to IGNITE, Study Break on Us, Let's Talk About It, and discounted Teen Night admission for 6th-8th grade students. Covers January - May.
Renews monthly
$50/Month from January - April/May, totaling $200 for the Spring Semester.
No expiration
Includes access to Expressions Unleashed, Let's Talk About It, Study Break on Us, and discounted Teen Night admission, for 9th-12th grade students.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!