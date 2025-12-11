You Matter 2

You Matter 2

You Matter 2 Spring 2026 Registration

IGNITE - Spring 2026
$200

No expiration

Includes access to IGNITE, Study Break on Us, Let's Talk About It, and discounted Teen Night admission for 6th-8th grade students. Covers January - May.

IGNITE Payment Plan - Spring 2026
$50

Renews monthly

$50/Month from January - April/May, totaling $200 for the Spring Semester.

Expressions Unleashed - Spring 2026
$50

No expiration

Includes access to Expressions Unleashed, Let's Talk About It, Study Break on Us, and discounted Teen Night admission, for 9th-12th grade students.

