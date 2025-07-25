eventClosed

YOU NIGHT 2025 Runway Show and Celebration TICKETS

6400 Airline Dr

Metairie, LA 70003, USA

addExtraDonation

$

ORCHESTRA CENTER, SEAT P105- FIGHT CLUB
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location.

ORCHESTRA CENTER, SEAT P106 - Fight Club
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location.

ORCHESTRA CENTER, SEAT P107 - Fight Club
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location.

ORCHESTRA CENTER, SEAT P108 - Fight Club
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location.

ORCHESTRA CENTER, SEAT P109 - Fight Club
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location.

ORCHESTRA CENTER, SEAT P110 - Fight Club
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location.

ORCHESTRA CENTER, SEAT P111 - Fight Club
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location.

ORCHESTRA CENTER, SEAT P112- Fight Club
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location.

ORCHESTRA LEFT, SEAT L16 - FIGHT CLUB
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location. NOTE: Orchestra LEFT seats are all "even" seats...so D10 is adjacent to D12 and D8 (as an example) Please zoom in on the map in the description to see the seating chart. If you need any assistance selecting and purchasing tickets, please call us at 877-591-5936 x1

ORCHESTRA LEFT, SEAT M12 - FIGHT CLUB
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location. NOTE: Orchestra LEFT seats are all "even" seats...so D10 is adjacent to D12 and D8 (as an example) Please zoom in on the map in the description to see the seating chart. If you need any assistance selecting and purchasing tickets, please call us at 877-591-5936 x1

ORCHESTRA LEFT, SEAT M14 - FIGHT CLUB
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location. NOTE: Orchestra LEFT seats are all "even" seats...so D10 is adjacent to D12 and D8 (as an example) Please zoom in on the map in the description to see the seating chart. If you need any assistance selecting and purchasing tickets, please call us at 877-591-5936 x1

ORCHESTRA LEFT, SEAT M16 - FIGHT CLUB
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location. NOTE: Orchestra LEFT seats are all "even" seats...so D10 is adjacent to D12 and D8 (as an example) Please zoom in on the map in the description to see the seating chart. If you need any assistance selecting and purchasing tickets, please call us at 877-591-5936 x1

ORCHESTRA LEFT, SEAT Q10 - FIGHT CLUB
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location. This is a regular seat but is also called a companion seat if one of your guests needs a place for their wheelchair.

ORCHESTRA RIGHT, SEAT H13- FIGHT CLUB
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location. NOTE: Orchestra RIGHT seats are all "odd number" seats...so D11 is adjacent to D13 and D9 (as an example) Please zoom in on the map in the description to see the seating chart. If you need any assistance selecting and purchasing tickets, please call us at 877-591-5936 x1

ORCHESTRA RIGHT, SEAT H15- FIGHT CLUB
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location. NOTE: Orchestra RIGHT seats are all "odd number" seats...so D11 is adjacent to D13 and D9 (as an example) Please zoom in on the map in the description to see the seating chart. If you need any assistance selecting and purchasing tickets, please call us at 877-591-5936 x1

ORCHESTRA RIGHT, SEAT J11- FIGHT CLUB
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location. NOTE: Orchestra RIGHT seats are all "odd number" seats...so D11 is adjacent to D13 and D9 (as an example) Please zoom in on the map in the description to see the seating chart. If you need any assistance selecting and purchasing tickets, please call us at 877-591-5936 x1

ORCHESTRA RIGHT, SEAT J13- FIGHT CLUB
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location. NOTE: Orchestra RIGHT seats are all "odd number" seats...so D11 is adjacent to D13 and D9 (as an example) Please zoom in on the map in the description to see the seating chart. If you need any assistance selecting and purchasing tickets, please call us at 877-591-5936 x1

ORCHESTRA RIGHT, SEAT J15- FIGHT CLUB
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location. NOTE: Orchestra RIGHT seats are all "odd number" seats...so D11 is adjacent to D13 and D9 (as an example) Please zoom in on the map in the description to see the seating chart. If you need any assistance selecting and purchasing tickets, please call us at 877-591-5936 x1

ORCHESTRA RIGHT, SEAT L13- FIGHT CLUB
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location. NOTE: Orchestra RIGHT seats are all "odd number" seats...so D11 is adjacent to D13 and D9 (as an example) Please zoom in on the map in the description to see the seating chart. If you need any assistance selecting and purchasing tickets, please call us at 877-591-5936 x1

ORCHESTRA RIGHT, SEAT L15- FIGHT CLUB
$105

All seats listed are listed in order of Best Available. Refer to the floorplan to see the location. NOTE: Orchestra RIGHT seats are all "odd number" seats...so D11 is adjacent to D13 and D9 (as an example) Please zoom in on the map in the description to see the seating chart. If you need any assistance selecting and purchasing tickets, please call us at 877-591-5936 x1

PLEASE SELECT THIS OPTION FOR UPGRADING YOUR TICKET TO VIP
$165

Upgrade to VIP Experience
Please note: This is an upgrade and must be added in addition to your selection from above.

Enjoy all the perks of your chosen seat, plus elevate your evening with exclusive VIP access! This upgrade includes:

  • VIP Check-in
  • All-access to the VIP Lounge throughout the event
  • Hosted bar and gourmet bites
  • Private VIP seating in the Mezzanine for the post-party celebration

Treat yourself — because you're worth it.

Ribbons Magazine
$30

Pre-order this beautiful 120 page keepsake magazine, filled with portraits and stories of the Class of 2025. This beautiful magazine is a great coffee table book to cherish for years to come. (Note: We will have your magazine available for pickup at the event when you arrive. A small number of magazines will be available for sale - but we strongly suggest you pre-order to be guaranteed to receive your own copies).

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing