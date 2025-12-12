You Night's 2nd Annual Crawfish & Cornhole Tournament / Wellness Fair / Family Fun Zone

General Admission includes access to the entire event , including:

Family Fun Zone

Inflatables

Petting Zoo

Kids Games

Wacky Cornhole

Wellness Fair browsing

Event activities throughout the day

Perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking for a relaxed and joyful community experience.





**Concessions not included with this ticket type. Upgrade your ticket to include the crawfish and beverage package (below) or you can purchase a variety of concession items onsite.



