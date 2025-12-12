We Lift You Up

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We Lift You Up

About this event

You Night's 2nd Annual Crawfish & Cornhole Tournament / Wellness Fair / Family Fun Zone

63350 Pelican Dr

Mandeville, LA 70448, USA

General Admission, Adult
$10

General Admission includes access to the entire event, including:

  • Family Fun Zone
  • Inflatables
  • Petting Zoo
  • Kids Games
  • Wacky Cornhole
  • Wellness Fair browsing
  • Event activities throughout the day

Perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking for a relaxed and joyful community experience.


**Concessions not included with this ticket type. Upgrade your ticket to include the crawfish and beverage package (below) or you can purchase a variety of concession items onsite.


General Admission, Kids Under 12
$5

Includes access to entire event, including:

  • Family Fun Zone
  • Inflatables
  • Petting Zoo
  • Kids Games
  • Wacky Cornhole
  • Wellness Fair browsing
  • Event activities throughout the day

Perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking for a relaxed and joyful community experience.


**Concessions not included with this ticket type. Upgrade your ticket to include the crawfish and beverage package (below) or you can purchase a variety of concession items onsite.

Unlimited Beverage Package
$15

Enjoy unlimited beverages from our beverage sponsors: Chafunkta Brewery, Northside Coffee (iced lattes and cold brew); Bloody Mary Bar from Columbia Street Tap Room; and assorted drinks (hard seltzers, bottled water, soda) from Champagne Beverage Distributors. Pick up your wristband at registration when you arrive to the event.

GENERAL ADMISSION with Crawfish and Beverage Package
$40

Make the day even better with our Crawfish & Beverage Package (first come, first serve)

  • $40 per person for 2 1/2 pounds with the fixins
  • Includes crawfish and select alcohol and non-alchohol beverages
  • Available to guests, players, and exhibitors

Enjoy unlimited beverages from our beverage sponsors: Chafunkta Brewery, Haven Coffee (iced lattes and cold brew); Bloody Mary Bar from Columbia Street Tap Room; and assorted drinks (hard seltzers, bottled water, soda) from Champagne Beverage Distributors. Pick up your wristband at registration when you arrive to the event.

Wellness Fair Exhibitor, 8' Table
$125

Explore our Wellness Fair featuring local wellness businesses and community partners offering resources, services, and products that support healing, self-care, and whole-person wellness, with a special focus on life during and after a cancer diagnosis.

  • Exhibitor Fee: $125 per table
    • Includes one 8’ skirted table and two chairs
    • Setup: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
    • Fair Open: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    • Please note: Electricity is not available

Vendors who are planning on selling items specifically agree to:

  1. Obtain a Louisiana Sales Tax Number prior to the event.
  2. Collect and remit all required state and parish sales taxes.
  3. Provide the Event Organizer with proof of sales tax registration prior to the event.
  4. Display their tax certificate or temporary event permit in their booth.
  5. Supply legal, safe, and properly labeled products.
  6. Assume full responsibility for the safety, legality, and quality of all items sold.

The Event Organizer (You Night) will NOT collect tax on behalf of any vendor.
Each vendor is independent and responsible for their own compliance.


FOOD & BEVERAGE VENDORS

Any participant offering food/drinks must:

  • Obtain appropriate Louisiana Department of Health permits.
  • Follow food safety guidelines (temperature control, gloves, sanitation).
  • Provide documentation of compliance before the event.

Failure to comply may result in removal without refund.

Wellness Fair Exhibitor, corner booth (2 8' tables)
$250

Explore our Wellness Fair featuring local wellness businesses and community partners offering resources, services, and products that support healing, self-care, and whole-person wellness, with a special focus on life during and after a cancer diagnosis.

  • Exhibitor Fee: $250 for two tables, corner booth
    • Includes two 8’ skirted tables and two chairs
    • Setup: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
    • Fair Open: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    • Please note: Electricity is not available

Vendors who are planning on selling items specifically agree to:

  1. Obtain a Louisiana Sales Tax Number prior to the event.
  2. Collect and remit all required state and parish sales taxes.
  3. Provide the Event Organizer with proof of sales tax registration prior to the event.
  4. Display their tax certificate or temporary event permit in their booth.
  5. Supply legal, safe, and properly labeled products.
  6. Assume full responsibility for the safety, legality, and quality of all items sold.

The Event Organizer (You Night) will NOT collect tax on behalf of any vendor.
Each vendor is independent and responsible for their own compliance.


FOOD & BEVERAGE VENDORS

Any participant offering food/drinks must:

  • Obtain appropriate Louisiana Department of Health permits.
  • Follow food safety guidelines (temperature control, gloves, sanitation).
  • Provide documentation of compliance before the event.

Failure to comply may result in removal without refund.

2-Person Cornhole Team - COMPETITIVE DIVISION
$100

Grab a partner and register your 2-person team for our cornhole tournament!

  • $100 per 2-person team
  • Includes Beverage Package (unlimited beverages w/wristband)
  • Open to all skill levels
  • Battle of the Brass Tournament: 11:30 - 12:30
  • Longest Hole Contest at 12:30 p.m.
  • Competitive Cornhole Tournament 12:45 - 3 p.m.
  • Prizes and bragging rights included
  • Championship round begins around 3 p.m.
  • If playing as a company, name is promoted in social media and at the event for additional exposure. Have fun naming your team!

Whether you’re competitive or just in it for the fun, the tournament is a great way to enjoy the day while supporting a meaningful cause.


If you are buying the Crawfish and Beverage package, we will be serving crawfish starting at 11 a.m. Crawfish must be pre-ordered by March 17th.


Battle of the Brass features local dignitaries: Mayors, Sheriffs, Doctors, etc. If you know a dignitary who would like to be in Battle of the Brass, write to [email protected]

2-Person Cornhole Team - AMATEUR DIVISION
$60

Grab a partner and register your 2-person team for our cornhole tournament!

  • $60 per 2-person team
  • Includes Beverage Package (unlimited beverages w/wristband)
  • Amateur players only
  • Battle of the Brass Tournament: 11:30 - 12:30
  • Longest Hole Contest at 12:30 p.m.
  • Amateur Cornhole Tournament 12:45 - 3 p.m.
  • Prizes and bragging rights included
  • Championship round begins around 3 p.m.
  • If playing as a company, name is promoted in social media and at the event for additional exposure. Have fun naming your team!

Whether you’re competitive or just in it for the fun, the tournament is a great way to enjoy the day while supporting a meaningful cause.


If you are buying the Crawfish and Beverage package, we will be serving crawfish starting at 11 a.m. Crawfish must be pre-ordered by March 17th.


Battle of the Brass features local dignitaries: Mayors, Sheriffs, Doctors, etc. If you know a dignitary who would like to be in Battle of the Brass, write to [email protected]

Main Entrance Sponsor
$5,000

Name prominently displayed at the entrance to the event. Includes 4 Crawfish and Beverage packages, social media shout outs.

Wacky Cornhole Sponsor / Family Fun Zone
$1,500

Name prominently sponsored in the Family Fun Zone. Includes two Crawfish and Beverage Packages, Social media Shout outs, name prominently displayed on sponsor signage.

PhotoBooth Sponsor
$1,500

Name / logo on every photo taken that is digitally sent to each guest as well as your logo prominently displayed at the photo booth area.

LANE SPONSOR
$250

Includes 2 crawfish and beverage packages...your logo prominently featured at the lane that is sponsored. Name announced by Emcee, name on directory, name on sponsor signage.

Boutique Pop Up
$250

Bring your items to sell at our event. You are responsible for remitting taxes to the Parish.

Boutique Mannequin Sponsor Showcase
$125

You provide the mannequin and the clothing and accessories featured on the mannequin. We provide signage with your logo, stating your support of women in our community battling cancer.

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