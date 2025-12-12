You Night's 2nd Annual Crawfish & Cornhole Tournament / Wellness Fair / Family Fun Zone

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About this event
Perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking for a relaxed and joyful community experience.
**Concessions not included with this ticket type. Upgrade your ticket to include the crawfish and beverage package (below) or you can purchase a variety of concession items onsite.
Includes access to entire event, including:
Perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking for a relaxed and joyful community experience.
**Concessions not included with this ticket type. Upgrade your ticket to include the crawfish and beverage package (below) or you can purchase a variety of concession items onsite.
Enjoy unlimited beverages from our beverage sponsors: Chafunkta Brewery, Northside Coffee (iced lattes and cold brew); Bloody Mary Bar from Columbia Street Tap Room; and assorted drinks (hard seltzers, bottled water, soda) from Champagne Beverage Distributors. Pick up your wristband at registration when you arrive to the event.
Make the day even better with our Crawfish & Beverage Package (first come, first serve)
Enjoy unlimited beverages from our beverage sponsors: Chafunkta Brewery, Haven Coffee (iced lattes and cold brew); Bloody Mary Bar from Columbia Street Tap Room; and assorted drinks (hard seltzers, bottled water, soda) from Champagne Beverage Distributors. Pick up your wristband at registration when you arrive to the event.
Explore our Wellness Fair featuring local wellness businesses and community partners offering resources, services, and products that support healing, self-care, and whole-person wellness, with a special focus on life during and after a cancer diagnosis.
The Event Organizer (You Night) will NOT collect tax on behalf of any vendor.
Each vendor is independent and responsible for their own compliance.
Any participant offering food/drinks must:
Failure to comply may result in removal without refund.
Explore our Wellness Fair featuring local wellness businesses and community partners offering resources, services, and products that support healing, self-care, and whole-person wellness, with a special focus on life during and after a cancer diagnosis.
The Event Organizer (You Night) will NOT collect tax on behalf of any vendor.
Each vendor is independent and responsible for their own compliance.
Any participant offering food/drinks must:
Failure to comply may result in removal without refund.
Grab a partner and register your 2-person team for our cornhole tournament!
Whether you’re competitive or just in it for the fun, the tournament is a great way to enjoy the day while supporting a meaningful cause.
If you are buying the Crawfish and Beverage package, we will be serving crawfish starting at 11 a.m. Crawfish must be pre-ordered by March 17th.
Battle of the Brass features local dignitaries: Mayors, Sheriffs, Doctors, etc. If you know a dignitary who would like to be in Battle of the Brass, write to [email protected]
Grab a partner and register your 2-person team for our cornhole tournament!
Whether you’re competitive or just in it for the fun, the tournament is a great way to enjoy the day while supporting a meaningful cause.
If you are buying the Crawfish and Beverage package, we will be serving crawfish starting at 11 a.m. Crawfish must be pre-ordered by March 17th.
Battle of the Brass features local dignitaries: Mayors, Sheriffs, Doctors, etc. If you know a dignitary who would like to be in Battle of the Brass, write to [email protected]
Name prominently displayed at the entrance to the event. Includes 4 Crawfish and Beverage packages, social media shout outs.
Name prominently sponsored in the Family Fun Zone. Includes two Crawfish and Beverage Packages, Social media Shout outs, name prominently displayed on sponsor signage.
Name / logo on every photo taken that is digitally sent to each guest as well as your logo prominently displayed at the photo booth area.
Includes 2 crawfish and beverage packages...your logo prominently featured at the lane that is sponsored. Name announced by Emcee, name on directory, name on sponsor signage.
Bring your items to sell at our event. You are responsible for remitting taxes to the Parish.
You provide the mannequin and the clothing and accessories featured on the mannequin. We provide signage with your logo, stating your support of women in our community battling cancer.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!