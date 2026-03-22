Young Actors Theatre's MOCK Silent Auction - Excursions & Experiences

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Starting bid
3 tickets to the USS Midway ($41 each), Sherpa Plaid Blanket ($20), I & R Fanny pack ($69), gourmet popcorn ($10)
Value - $125
Starting bid
Kate Spade Chelsea Nylon Shoulder Tote ($119), Rick Steven's French Phrase book and dictionary ($10), Eiffel Tower block set ($10), aCT II $50 gift card, $20 certificate toward Branca shoes
Value - $209
Starting bid
Murder at Mayhem murder mystery scanvenger hunt for 2 through the streets of San Diego- virtually collect clues and evidence to solve Who Dunnit ($39 each), 2 tickets to Lamb's Players Theater in Coronado expires 4/30/2027 (excludes Christmas) $169, "The Butcher Shop" $100 gift card
Value - $347
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