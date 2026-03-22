Young Actors Theatre's MOCK Silent Auction - Pamper Health & Wellness (copy)

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Recharge and referesh - bathroom essentials including shower/bath curtain, 3 floor mats, body sponge, body cleanser, bath bombs, squeegy, Bath and Body Works Hydration, Face Masks
Value - $90
Starting bid
Nail polish strips, 2 glass trinket containers, Clinque moisturizer creame, tightening face mask, earrings, Kate Spade cosmetic bag, Emerald Aloe 3 pack sampler, lorac protection complexion pen, Surmedic facial eye cream, Alice and Wonderland lipgloss, Butterfly necklace, beauty device for neck and face, Magnoni necklace
Starting bid
Pure Spa gift card for $85, handmade soaps, Bath and Body Candle - Sun Ripened Raspberry
Value - $135
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!