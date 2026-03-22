Young Actors Theatre
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Young Actors Theatre

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Young Actors Theatre

About this event

Sales closed

Young Actors Theatre's MOCK Silent Auction - Pamper Health & Wellness (copy)

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$1

Starting bid

Recharge and referesh - bathroom essentials including shower/bath curtain, 3 floor mats, body sponge, body cleanser, bath bombs, squeegy, Bath and Body Works Hydration, Face Masks


Value - $90

Pampered Pleasures item
Pampered Pleasures
$1

Starting bid

Nail polish strips, 2 glass trinket containers, Clinque moisturizer creame, tightening face mask, earrings, Kate Spade cosmetic bag, Emerald Aloe 3 pack sampler, lorac protection complexion pen, Surmedic facial eye cream, Alice and Wonderland lipgloss, Butterfly necklace, beauty device for neck and face, Magnoni necklace

Pure Spa
$1

Starting bid

Pure Spa gift card for $85, handmade soaps, Bath and Body Candle - Sun Ripened Raspberry


Value - $135

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!