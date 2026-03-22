Young Actors Theatre
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Young Actors Theatre

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Young Actors Theatre

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Young Actors Theatre's MOCK Silent Auction - Sports Adventures

Fore! Your Consideration
$1

Starting bid

Golf for 2 at Emerald Isle Golf Course in Oceanside - 18-hole executive course, Golf for 4 at Colinas Park in City Heights Area - 18-hole course, El Tequileno Gran Reserva Reposado Tequilla, Trader Joes Chips and Salsa ($10.00), Titan Insulated Beverage Tote ($24.99)


Value - $244

Just For Kicks! item
Just For Kicks!
$1

Starting bid

- Aspire Martial Arts Studio Rancho San Diego -

1 month free classes, water bottle


Value - $240

Just Keep Swimming
$1

Starting bid

1 month swim lessons at Aqua Pro Swim School ($140), 2 bottles Martinelli apple cider, Butterfly and Seashell puzzle, Ceramic shark head.


Value - $160

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!