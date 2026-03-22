Young Actors' Theatre's Silent Auction - Let Me Entertain You

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Starting bid
Enjoy a concert at the newly renovated Jacobs Music Center in downtown San Diego. Includes tickets for 4 people at a San Diego Symphony performance - Jacob's Masterworks Concerts only (exp. 12-31-26)
Value - $200
Starting bid
2 tickets to Coronado Playhouse for 1 show during the 2026 season (exp December 2026, $30.000 each); 2 tickets to Old Globe for the production "Kim's Convenience" runs May 15-May 31, 2026 ($230)
Value - $300
Starting bid
2 Tickets to The Magnolia for one show in the 2026 Season (2 weeks for show approval - General admission tickets) Bottle of Sauvignon Blanc from Dulzura winery, 2 wine glasses
Value - $125
Starting bid
Two Tickets to Chris Stapleton on July 10, Section 100, North Island Credit Union Amphitheater, Chula Vista.
Value - $450
Starting bid
Two Tickets to Rod Stewart on June 12, Section 100, North Island Credit Union Amphitheater, Chula Vista.
Value $200
Starting bid
Murder at Mayhem-Murder Mystery Scavenger Hunt for 2 through the streets of San Diego- virtually collect clues and evidence to solve Who Dunnit ($39 each), 2 tickets to Lamb's Players Theater in Coronado expires 4/30/2027 (excludes Christmas) $169, "The Butcher Shop" $100 gift card.
Value - $347
Starting bid
Sing with Chrissy - $80 value. 1 hour private coaching session or two 30 minute private coaching sessions (new students only, appointment required.) Certificate must be presented when booking - Exp. 12-31-26.
Rob Riingen Photography 1 hour on location portrait session, includes 2 professionally printed 8 X10 portraits with touchup. EXP 12/3/026. $375 value (SD county only)
Value - $455
Starting bid
Valid for ALL Summer Break camps during the Summer of 2026 for 1 YAcTor, plus 1 Camp Shirt ***
Total of 6 weeks of camp.
Must Contact Office to Reserve Your Spot 619-670-1627
Value - $1,400
Starting bid
Valid for the 2026-2027 Season, For one show you will recieve: 1 Workshop, 1 Production Fee, 1 Show Sweatshirt, 4 Front Row Seats for Opening and Closing shows, (This includes cast ticket sales credits) , along with YAT Tote Bag. *** Must Contact Office to Reserve Your Spot 619-670-1627
Value - $530
Starting bid
Valid for YAT's 2026 Summer Show - Frozen. 1 Free workshop fee, 1 free production fee, Ticket sales requirements waived, 1 All Access Pass, 2 seats to all 10 performances. * Must contact YAT office to reserve your spot 619-670-1627 *
Value - $813
Starting bid
Multi-Cast signed Moulin Rouge Playbill signed by entire New York Cast.
Value - $150-200
Starting bid
Framed and signed playbill of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club; and Marcia, Marcia, Marcia Signed Print.
If you are a fan of RuPaul's Drag Race, we are happy to have this signed playbill from Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.
Value - $75-150
Starting bid
One Hour Photo Session with Grimes Media. Types of Sessions - Family, Graduation, Marketing, Lifestyle, Couples, Engagements, Headshots.
Value - $500
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