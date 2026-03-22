Young Actors' Theatre's Silent Auction - Let Me Entertain You

Sing with Chrissy - $80 value. 1 hour private coaching session or two 30 minute private coaching sessions (new students only, appointment required.) Certificate must be presented when booking - Exp. 12-31-26.

Rob Riingen Photography 1 hour on location portrait session, includes 2 professionally printed 8 X10 portraits with touchup. EXP 12/3/026. $375 value (SD county only)





Value - $455