Young Actors Theatre
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Young Actors Theatre

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Young Actors Theatre

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Young Actors' Theatre's Silent Auction - Let Me Entertain You

Pick-up location

195 E Douglas Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020, USA

#L30 - A Note Worthy Night item
#L30 - A Note Worthy Night
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a concert at the newly renovated Jacobs Music Center in downtown San Diego. Includes tickets for 4 people at a San Diego Symphony performance - Jacob's Masterworks Concerts only (exp. 12-31-26)


Value - $200

#L31 - The Drama Club item
#L31 - The Drama Club
$50

Starting bid

2 tickets to Coronado Playhouse for 1 show during the 2026 season (exp December 2026, $30.000 each); 2 tickets to Old Globe for the production "Kim's Convenience" runs May 15-May 31, 2026 ($230)


Value - $300

#L32 - Date Night: Concert Edition item
#L32 - Date Night: Concert Edition
$25

Starting bid

2 Tickets to The Magnolia for one show in the 2026 Season (2 weeks for show approval - General admission tickets) Bottle of Sauvignon Blanc from Dulzura winery, 2 wine glasses


Value - $125

#L33 - Chris Stapleton "All American Road Show" Tour item
#L33 - Chris Stapleton "All American Road Show" Tour
$100

Starting bid

Two Tickets to Chris Stapleton on July 10, Section 100, North Island Credit Union Amphitheater, Chula Vista.


Value - $450


#L34 - Rod Stewart "One Last Time" Tour item
#L34 - Rod Stewart "One Last Time" Tour
$50

Starting bid

Two Tickets to Rod Stewart on June 12, Section 100, North Island Credit Union Amphitheater, Chula Vista.


Value $200

#L35 - Dramatic Date Night item
#L35 - Dramatic Date Night
$35

Starting bid

Murder at Mayhem-Murder Mystery Scavenger Hunt for 2 through the streets of San Diego- virtually collect clues and evidence to solve Who Dunnit ($39 each), 2 tickets to Lamb's Players Theater in Coronado expires 4/30/2027 (excludes Christmas) $169, "The Butcher Shop" $100 gift card.


Value - $347

#L36 - Career Ready: Vocals & Visuals item
#L36 - Career Ready: Vocals & Visuals
$45

Starting bid

Sing with Chrissy - $80 value. 1 hour private coaching session or two 30 minute private coaching sessions (new students only, appointment required.) Certificate must be presented when booking - Exp. 12-31-26.

Rob Riingen Photography 1 hour on location portrait session, includes 2 professionally printed 8 X10 portraits with touchup. EXP 12/3/026. $375 value (SD county only)


Value - $455

#L37 - Summer of YAT item
#L37 - Summer of YAT
$255

Starting bid

Valid for ALL Summer Break camps during the Summer of 2026 for 1 YAcTor, plus 1 Camp Shirt ***

Total of 6 weeks of camp.


Must Contact Office to Reserve Your Spot 619-670-1627


Value - $1,400

#L38 - The YAcTor Kit item
#L38 - The YAcTor Kit item
#L38 - The YAcTor Kit
$100

Starting bid

Valid for the 2026-2027 Season, For one show you will recieve: 1 Workshop, 1 Production Fee, 1 Show Sweatshirt, 4 Front Row Seats for Opening and Closing shows, (This includes cast ticket sales credits) , along with YAT Tote Bag. *** Must Contact Office to Reserve Your Spot 619-670-1627


Value - $530

#L39 - The Cold Doesn't Bother Me Anyway item
#L39 - The Cold Doesn't Bother Me Anyway
$150

Starting bid

Valid for YAT's 2026 Summer Show - Frozen. 1 Free workshop fee, 1 free production fee, Ticket sales requirements waived, 1 All Access Pass, 2 seats to all 10 performances. * Must contact YAT office to reserve your spot 619-670-1627 *


Value - $813

#L40 - All That Glitters item
#L40 - All That Glitters
$25

Starting bid

Multi-Cast signed Moulin Rouge Playbill signed by entire New York Cast.


Value - $150-200

#L41 - Drag Queen item
#L41 - Drag Queen
$25

Starting bid

Framed and signed playbill of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club; and Marcia, Marcia, Marcia Signed Print.


If you are a fan of RuPaul's Drag Race, we are happy to have this signed playbill from Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.


Value - $75-150

#L42 - Headshots to Headline item
#L42 - Headshots to Headline
$50

Starting bid

One Hour Photo Session with Grimes Media. Types of Sessions - Family, Graduation, Marketing, Lifestyle, Couples, Engagements, Headshots.


Value - $500

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