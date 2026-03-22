Young Actors Theatre
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Young Actors Theatre

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Young Actors Theatre

About this event

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Young Actors' Theatre's Silent Auction - Home, Sweet Home

Pick-up location

195 E Douglas Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020, USA

#H19 - Masterpiece Moments item
#H19 - Masterpiece Moments
$100

Starting bid

Bradford Portraits - museum quality family portrait personally created by artists at world renowned Bradford Portraits


Value - $3,000

#H20 - Portrait of Elegance item
#H20 - Portrait of Elegance
$100

Starting bid

Portrait of Elegance - Luxury Experience. Museum quality family portrait personally created by artists at world renowned Bradford Portraits.


Each $5,000 Luxury Experience Gift Certificate includes:

  • A luxury photography session at our New York, Miami, or Orange County studios
  • A handcrafted 20" canvas portrait with rich artistic finishing
  • A luxurious hotel stay for an unforgettable donor experience
    (available at all locations except Southern California)


Value - $5,000

#H21 - Spice Up Your Life item
#H21 - Spice Up Your Life
$25

Starting bid

Culinary Necessities including "Cooking with Scraps" cookbook ($19.99) and "Korean Vegan" cookbook ($19.99), Momofuko Sweet & Savory BBQ Sauce ($9.99), Mama Kicks Gochujang Sauce ($16.99), Ranieri Chili flavored extra virgin olive oil( $18.99), Ginger People ginger ($5.99), and a Spiced Affair Smoked Paprika ($12.99).


Value - $105

#H22 - Red, White and Blue item
#H22 - Red, White and Blue
$35

Starting bid

Star chip/salsa serving dish ($19.99), Large Flag Beach Bag ($12.99), 3 BBQ Sauces ($9.99), Trader Joe's chips and salsas ($10.00) 12-pack American Flag party cups ($9.99) 4th of July Display sign ($6.99), hand towels ($7.99), 4th of July table runner ($13.99), sherpa blanket ($50)


Value - 140

#H23 - Coffee Bar item
#H23 - Coffee Bar
$20

Starting bid

2 Starbucks tin coffee mugs ($12.95 each), 2 White ceramic coffee mugs ($5 each), Salted Caramel and French Vanilla Syrups ($7 each), Syrup dispensers ($8 each), Rechargeable Coffee Frother ($25) Coffee Sign, Cappuccino flavored wafers


Value - $90

#H24 - Alice's Reading Nook item
#H24 - Alice's Reading Nook
$25

Starting bid

A collection of favorite reads personally curated by Founder, Jean Isaac. Immerse yourself into the world of words. Books include The Correspondent, All the Light We Cannot See, Atmosphere, Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, The Nightingale. Includes Book Light, Book Charms, Page Markers, and book inspired coffee cups.


Value - $195

#H25 - Gallery Night In item
#H25 - Gallery Night In item
#H25 - Gallery Night In
$25

Starting bid

Southwester Fantasy Art - Kathy Morrow Originals "The Magician" and "Santa's Secret" previously loved with minor flaws. Professionally framed with custom leather matting.


Value - $175

#H26 - The Comfort Keepsake item
#H26 - The Comfort Keepsake
$100

Starting bid

Custom t-shirt quilt made by Erica Henson. This is a made to order quilt, and you will work directly with Erica to get the quilt of your dreams. The photo is an example of a previous quilt that she has made.


Value - $400

#H27 - Swifty Guitar Art item
#H27 - Swifty Guitar Art
$50

Starting bid

Zeny Acoustic guitar measures approximately 38" in length and has Taylor Swift's signature on a CD insert that has been repurposed as a pickguard.. **please note- While the guitar pick is a rare collectible from the artist, the signature itself is pre-printed.

This guitar is a display guitar. It is a lower-tier version and is not the same quality as one that a musician would play.

The autograph(s) includes an official PSA/DNA hologram for authenticity purposes. Authentication: PSA Hologram.


Value - $275

#H28 - Dog-gone Fun! item
#H28 - Dog-gone Fun!
$50

Starting bid

Camp Bow Wow - 3 free days of Day Camp or 2 Free nights of Boarding ( Value $138 EXP 6/28/26, El Cajon Location only), 1 Free Basic Hygiene Package - Bath Ear Cleaning, Nail Clip, Teeth Cleaning at Scenthoud Carmel Valley (Value $55, EXP 6/29/26), Personalize Artwork of your Pet with All About Word Art (Value $14.99, Exp 6/29/26), Nerf dog crinkle and sweat ball, Hunny Bunny Dog Treats, Park Lane Dog Paw bracelet ($38).


Value - $246

#H29 - Brew-tiful Morning! item
#H29 - Brew-tiful Morning!
$50

Starting bid

Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Coffee Maker with Frother and K-Cups; Additional 20 K-cup variety coffee/tea/cider; Set of 2 Stainless Steel insulated coffee mugs; Monin full sized Toasted Marshmallow syrup; Gourmet almond biscotti


Value - $200

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!