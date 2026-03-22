Young Actors' Theatre's Silent Auction - Home, Sweet Home

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Bradford Portraits - museum quality family portrait personally created by artists at world renowned Bradford Portraits
Value - $3,000
Starting bid
Portrait of Elegance - Luxury Experience. Museum quality family portrait personally created by artists at world renowned Bradford Portraits.
Each $5,000 Luxury Experience Gift Certificate includes:
Value - $5,000
Starting bid
Culinary Necessities including "Cooking with Scraps" cookbook ($19.99) and "Korean Vegan" cookbook ($19.99), Momofuko Sweet & Savory BBQ Sauce ($9.99), Mama Kicks Gochujang Sauce ($16.99), Ranieri Chili flavored extra virgin olive oil( $18.99), Ginger People ginger ($5.99), and a Spiced Affair Smoked Paprika ($12.99).
Value - $105
Starting bid
Star chip/salsa serving dish ($19.99), Large Flag Beach Bag ($12.99), 3 BBQ Sauces ($9.99), Trader Joe's chips and salsas ($10.00) 12-pack American Flag party cups ($9.99) 4th of July Display sign ($6.99), hand towels ($7.99), 4th of July table runner ($13.99), sherpa blanket ($50)
Value - 140
Starting bid
2 Starbucks tin coffee mugs ($12.95 each), 2 White ceramic coffee mugs ($5 each), Salted Caramel and French Vanilla Syrups ($7 each), Syrup dispensers ($8 each), Rechargeable Coffee Frother ($25) Coffee Sign, Cappuccino flavored wafers
Value - $90
Starting bid
A collection of favorite reads personally curated by Founder, Jean Isaac. Immerse yourself into the world of words. Books include The Correspondent, All the Light We Cannot See, Atmosphere, Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, The Nightingale. Includes Book Light, Book Charms, Page Markers, and book inspired coffee cups.
Value - $195
Starting bid
Southwester Fantasy Art - Kathy Morrow Originals "The Magician" and "Santa's Secret" previously loved with minor flaws. Professionally framed with custom leather matting.
Value - $175
Starting bid
Custom t-shirt quilt made by Erica Henson. This is a made to order quilt, and you will work directly with Erica to get the quilt of your dreams. The photo is an example of a previous quilt that she has made.
Value - $400
Starting bid
Zeny Acoustic guitar measures approximately 38" in length and has Taylor Swift's signature on a CD insert that has been repurposed as a pickguard.. **please note- While the guitar pick is a rare collectible from the artist, the signature itself is pre-printed.
This guitar is a display guitar. It is a lower-tier version and is not the same quality as one that a musician would play.
The autograph(s) includes an official PSA/DNA hologram for authenticity purposes. Authentication: PSA Hologram.
Value - $275
Starting bid
Camp Bow Wow - 3 free days of Day Camp or 2 Free nights of Boarding ( Value $138 EXP 6/28/26, El Cajon Location only), 1 Free Basic Hygiene Package - Bath Ear Cleaning, Nail Clip, Teeth Cleaning at Scenthoud Carmel Valley (Value $55, EXP 6/29/26), Personalize Artwork of your Pet with All About Word Art (Value $14.99, Exp 6/29/26), Nerf dog crinkle and sweat ball, Hunny Bunny Dog Treats, Park Lane Dog Paw bracelet ($38).
Value - $246
Starting bid
Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Coffee Maker with Frother and K-Cups; Additional 20 K-cup variety coffee/tea/cider; Set of 2 Stainless Steel insulated coffee mugs; Monin full sized Toasted Marshmallow syrup; Gourmet almond biscotti
Value - $200
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!