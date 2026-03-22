Young Actors' Theatre's Silent Auction - Home, Sweet Home

Zeny Acoustic guitar measures approximately 38" in length and has Taylor Swift's signature on a CD insert that has been repurposed as a pickguard.. **please note- While the guitar pick is a rare collectible from the artist, the signature itself is pre-printed.



This guitar is a display guitar. It is a lower-tier version and is not the same quality as one that a musician would play.



The autograph(s) includes an official PSA/DNA hologram for authenticity purposes. Authentication: PSA Hologram.





Value - $275