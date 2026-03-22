Young Actors' Theatre's Silent Auction - Pamper, Health & Wellness

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Starting bid
Pamper Yourself with a basket full of beauty essentials, including nail polish strips, Clinique moisturizer cream, tightening face mask, beauty device for neck and face, Emerald Aloe 3 pack sampler, Lorac Protection Complexion Pen, Surmedic Facial Eye Cream, Alice and Wonderland lipgloss, 2 glass trinket containers, earrings, Kate Spade cosmetic bag, Butterfly necklace, Magnoni necklace
Value - $200
Starting bid
Pure Spa gift card for $85, handmade soaps, Bath and Body Candle - Sun Ripened Raspberry
Value - $135
Starting bid
Bathroom essentials including shower/bath curtain, 3 floor mats, body sponge, body cleanser, bath bombs, squeegee, Bath and Body Works Hydration, Face Masks
Value - $90
Starting bid
Kate Spade Dumpling medium tote - metallic. Comfortable shoulder straps, large compartments
Value - $359
Starting bid
R. Riveter, an American owned/military spouse operated company, Harriet style tote bag made by multiple military spouses across the US, including right here in San Diego.
Value - $290
Starting bid
Kendra Scott "Samantha Sun Gold" Short Pendant Necklace & "Samantha Sun Gold" Stud Earrings
Value - $150
Starting bid
Lola Glitter Tote and wallet in Rose Pink
Value - $249
Starting bid
Narrative Earrings (($134) and Necklace ($124), Face masks, bar soap, body lotion, liquid incense oil, scrubber, Variety of Succulents, variety of pots, mirrors,
Value - $300
Starting bid
Pinkies Nail Salon - Premier Pedicure; Gel Manicure with Spa Upgrade; Gel-X Manicure; Some favorie self care goodies
Value - $250
Starting bid
Scenery Bags- Bad Cinderella - Own a piece of theatrical history. Scenery uses old Broadway Backdrops and turns them into bags and home decor.
Value - $60
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