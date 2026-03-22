Young Actors Theatre
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Young Actors Theatre

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Young Actors Theatre

About this event

Sales closed

Young Actors' Theatre's Silent Auction - Pamper, Health & Wellness

Pick-up location

195 E Douglas Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020, USA

#P43 - Pampered Pleasures item
#P43 - Pampered Pleasures
$50

Starting bid

Pamper Yourself with a basket full of beauty essentials, including nail polish strips, Clinique moisturizer cream, tightening face mask, beauty device for neck and face, Emerald Aloe 3 pack sampler, Lorac Protection Complexion Pen, Surmedic Facial Eye Cream, Alice and Wonderland lipgloss, 2 glass trinket containers, earrings, Kate Spade cosmetic bag, Butterfly necklace, Magnoni necklace


Value - $200

#P44 - Pure Spa item
#P44 - Pure Spa
$25

Starting bid

Pure Spa gift card for $85, handmade soaps, Bath and Body Candle - Sun Ripened Raspberry


Value - $135

#P45 - Recharge and Refresh item
#P45 - Recharge and Refresh
$25

Starting bid

Bathroom essentials including shower/bath curtain, 3 floor mats, body sponge, body cleanser, bath bombs, squeegee, Bath and Body Works Hydration, Face Masks


Value - $90

#P46 - Cute Dumpling - Kate Spade item
#P46 - Cute Dumpling - Kate Spade
$75

Starting bid

Kate Spade Dumpling medium tote - metallic. Comfortable shoulder straps, large compartments


Value - $359

#P47 - R. Riveter Large Purse item
#P47 - R. Riveter Large Purse
$75

Starting bid

R. Riveter, an American owned/military spouse operated company, Harriet style tote bag made by multiple military spouses across the US, including right here in San Diego.


Value - $290

#P48 - "Sun Gold" - Kendra Scott item
#P48 - "Sun Gold" - Kendra Scott
$45

Starting bid

Kendra Scott "Samantha Sun Gold" Short Pendant Necklace & "Samantha Sun Gold" Stud Earrings


Value - $150

#P49 - Lola Gitter Tote - Kate Spade item
#P49 - Lola Gitter Tote - Kate Spade
$75

Starting bid

Lola Glitter Tote and wallet in Rose Pink


Value - $249

#P50 - Mother's Day Ready item
#P50 - Mother's Day Ready
$50

Starting bid

Narrative Earrings (($134) and Necklace ($124), Face masks, bar soap, body lotion, liquid incense oil, scrubber, Variety of Succulents, variety of pots, mirrors,


Value - $300

#P51 - Luxury Nail Experience item
#P51 - Luxury Nail Experience item
#P51 - Luxury Nail Experience
$45

Starting bid

Pinkies Nail Salon - Premier Pedicure; Gel Manicure with Spa Upgrade; Gel-X Manicure; Some favorie self care goodies


Value - $250

#P52 - The Second Act item
#P52 - The Second Act
$10

Starting bid

Scenery Bags- Bad Cinderella - Own a piece of theatrical history. Scenery uses old Broadway Backdrops and turns them into bags and home decor.


Value - $60

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