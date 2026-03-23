Young Actors Theatre
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Young Actors Theatre

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Young Actors Theatre

About this event

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Young Actors' Theatre's Silent Auction - Sporting Adventures

Pick-up location

195 E Douglas Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020, USA

#S53 - Just For Kicks item
#S53 - Just For Kicks
$50

Starting bid

- Aspire Martial Arts Studio - 1 month free classes , water bottle, Rancho San Diego Location only.


Value - $240

#S54 - Take Me Out to the Ballgame item
#S54 - Take Me Out to the Ballgame
$50

Starting bid

4 Padre Tickets - Sect 206, row 8, seats 18-21- aisle seat, shaded. Toyota Terrace (In-seat service available for purchase.) Choice of 1 of the following games - Thursday 4-16-26 (5:40 pm) vs. Seattle Mariners OR Monday, 7-6-26 (6:40 pm) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. (Parking NOT included). Padre Swag - 2 hats, ball, Arraez bobblehead, earrings, Contact Front Desk at YAT for tickets


Value - $295

#S55 - Calling Aztec Fans item
#S55 - Calling Aztec Fans
$100

Starting bid

SDSU Aztec football vs Texas State

Saturday 10/3 Time TBA

2 tickets plus parking at Thrive Lot

Section C229, Row 9 Seats 1-2

Access to San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Club

Aztec Swag - Aztec cooler bag, 2 beach towels, Koozie. Contact Front Desk at YAT for Tickets


Value - $500

#S56 - Jazzercise item
#S56 - Jazzercise
$25

Starting bid

1 month of classes at El Cajon Location, cinch bag, water bottle, XL race back tank top


Value - $95

#S57 - Fore! Your Consideration item
#S57 - Fore! Your Consideration
$50

Starting bid

Golf for 2 at Emerald Isle Golf Course in Oceanside - 18-hole executive course ($52.00, cart not included, exp 9/29/26), Golf for 4 at Colinas Park in City Heights Area - 18-hole course ($100, exp 3/29/27) El Tequileno Gran Reserva Reposado Tequilla ($25.49,) Trader Joe's Chips and Salsa ($10.00), Titan Insulated Beverage Tote ($24.99)


Value - $244

#S58 - 19th Hole Survival Kit item
#S58 - 19th Hole Survival Kit
$50

Starting bid

Golf for 2 at Emerald Isle Golf Course in Oceanside - 18-hole executive course ($52.00, cart not included, exp 9/29/26), Golf for 4 at Colinas Park in City Heights Area - 18-hole course ($100, exp 3/29/27) 12 pack of Happy Dad Hard Seltzers Variety Pack ($21.00), Trader Joe's chips, salsa, ice teas ($15.98), Titan Insulated Beverage Tote ($24.99)


Value - $215

#S59 - Just Keep Swimming item
#S59 - Just Keep Swimming
$25

Starting bid

1 month swim lessons at Aqua Pro Swim School ($140-Exp. 3-29-27), 2 bottles Martinelli apple cider, Butterfly and Seashell puzzle, Ceramic shark head


Value - $160

#S60 - Raider Nation item
#S60 - Raider Nation item
#S60 - Raider Nation
$200

Starting bid

Raider Football Game Tickets (2) Section 242 - game to be determined when schedule comes out. Large Woman's Raider Sherpa Jacket ($99.99), XL Men's Raider T-shirt ($55), Contact Front Desk at YAT for Tickets


Value - $510

#S61 - Hey Batter, Batter item
#S61 - Hey Batter, Batter
$50

Starting bid

Padres vs. Blue Jays
Saturday 7/11 5:40pm
Parking at Padres Parkage
2 Tickets - Section Premier Club L,

Row 10 Seats 7-8
In seat delivery for purchase - Access to Lexus club;

Padres Swag - Dylan Cease Bobblehead, 2026 Member Calendar, 4 Bucket hats, 1 adjustable hat, 1 beanie

Contact Front Desk at YAT for tickets


Value - $495

#S62 - Go Aztecs! item
#S62 - Go Aztecs!
$50

Starting bid

SDSU Men’s Basketball (2 tickets): Once the schedule comes out, we will put together some options for the winner to choose from. Parking will be included. Tickets are in section E, row 10, seats 13 & 14 (they are aisle seats).

Contact Front Desk at YAT for Tickets


Value - $150

#S63 - Everything is coming up ACES item
#S63 - Everything is coming up ACES item
#S63 - Everything is coming up ACES
$150

Starting bid

4 tickets to the Las Vegas Aces WNBA 2026 Season with Ace Swag - Collectible Pins, Signed Mini basketball by #24 -Jewel Loyd, 2 t-shirts (L and XL) Rally Towel, Travel Mug, Hat. **Based on Availability, MUST book 2 weeks before game (contact information is on certificate)


Value - $600

#S64 - Optimal Fighter Kit item
#S64 - Optimal Fighter Kit
$100

Starting bid

2- 1 month Jiu Jitsu Membership for adults or kids - Stronghold Jiu Jitsu - expires 9/29/2026 (value$150 each), 1 45-minute Self-Defense Group Workshop for 20 - Stronghold Jiu Jitsu - expires 9/29/2026 (value $200), $25 certificate to the Stronghold Jiu Jitsu Sticker Shoppe, (expires 5/13/2026, 60 minute Performance Evanulation + 2 weeks of unlimited Group Training Sessions at Parisi Speed Schoool of San Diego - expires 9/29/2026 (value $249)


Value - $774

#S65 - SDFC - Soccer Fiesta item
#S65 - SDFC - Soccer Fiesta
$25

Starting bid

San Diego Football Club - Section 215, Row 14, Seats 24, and 23. 2 tickets to one of the following games - Saturday, April 25, 2026 6:30 pm v. Portland; Saturday, August 29, 2026 7:30 pm v. LA Galaxy; Wednesday, September 9, 2026 v. San Jose Earthquakes. Value varies from $140-174 (depending on game choice)


Value - $140-174

#S66 - Red and Black Madness item
#S66 - Red and Black Madness
$50

Starting bid

SDSU Men’s Basketball (2 tickets): Once the schedule comes out, we will put together some options for the winner to choose from. Parking will be included. Tickets are in section F, row 25, seats 1 & 2  (they are aisle seats).

Contact Front Desk at YAT for tickets


Value - $120 

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