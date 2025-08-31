Young Adults with Autism Social Club

Young Adults with Autism Social Club

About the memberships

Young Adults with Autism Social Club's Sponsors

Community Friend
$250

Valid for one year

As a Community Friend Member your support helps a young autistic adult build meaningful connections and lasting relationships within the community.
You Receive:

  • Recognition on YAAS website & Social Media
  • Thank-you shoutout in monthly email newsletter
Community Partner
$500

Valid for one year

As a Community Partner Member your support helps a young autistic adult build meaningful connections and lasting relationships within the community.
You Receive:

  • Recognition on YAAS website & Social Media
  • Thank-you shoutout in monthly email newsletter
  • Logo featured at monthly events on signage/slides
  • One feature spotlight post on YAAS social media
Community Builder
$1,000

Valid for one year

As a Community Builder Member your support helps young autistic adults build meaningful connections and lasting relationships within the community.
You Receive:

  • Recognition on YAAS website & Social Media
  • Thank-you shoutout in monthly email newsletter
  • Logo featured on promotional flyers + event materials
  • Two dedicated social media features per year
  • Opportunity to provide branded materials at events


Community Champion
$2,500

Valid for one year

As a Community Champion Member your support helps young autistic adults build meaningful connections and lasting relationships within the community.
You Receive:

  • Recognition on YAAS website & Social Media
  • Thank-you shoutout in monthly email newsletter
  • Logo & Business name highlighted at ALL YAAS events
  • Two dedicated social media features per year
  • Opportunity to provide branded materials at events
  • Featured article/interview in newsletter + website
  • Verbal sponsor acknowledgement at events
  • Priority opportunity to co-host or present an event witih YAAS.


