Young Artists of A Free Bird

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Title: Flooded Passage
Artist: Stephen Tobin
Medium: Photograph, Digital C-Print on Aluminum
Dimensions: approximately 29.5" × 52.25"
Description: Monochrome contemporary photographic work depicting a flooded tunnel or passageway with a distant light source.
Title: Yellow Mushroom
Artist: Unknown / attributed to Tony Svensson (unverified, attributed via Agora Gallery Inventory)
Medium: Digital C-Print on Aluminum
Dimensions: 36" × 24"
Description: Contemporary photographic print featuring a yellow mushroom against a monochrome background. Acquired through Agora Gallery inventory records.
Title: Untitled (Violet Flower)
Artist: Unknown / attributed to Tony Svensson (unverified, attributed via Agora Gallery Inventory)
Medium: Digital C-Print on Aluminum
Dimensions: 36" × 24"
Description: Contemporary selective-color photographic print featuring a violet flower against a black-and-white background. Acquired through Agora Gallery inventory records.
Title: Untitled (Green Apples)
Artist: Unknown/attributed to Tony Svensson (unverified, attributed via Agora Gallery Inventory)
Medium: Digital C-Print on Aluminum / Photographic Print
Dimensions: 36" × 24"
Description: Contemporary selective-color photographic print featuring green apples against a monochrome background. Acquired through Agora Gallery inventory records.
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