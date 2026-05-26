A Free Bird Corporation

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A Free Bird Corporation

About this shop

Young Artists of A Free Bird

Flooded Passage item
Flooded Passage
$350

Title: Flooded Passage

Artist: Stephen Tobin

Medium: Photograph, Digital C-Print on Aluminum

Dimensions: approximately 29.5" × 52.25"

Description: Monochrome contemporary photographic work depicting a flooded tunnel or passageway with a distant light source.

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Yellow Mushroom item
Yellow Mushroom
$200

Title: Yellow Mushroom
Artist: Unknown / attributed to Tony Svensson (unverified, attributed via Agora Gallery Inventory)
Medium: Digital C-Print on Aluminum
Dimensions: 36" × 24"
Description: Contemporary photographic print featuring a yellow mushroom against a monochrome background. Acquired through Agora Gallery inventory records.

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Untitled (Violet Flower) item
Untitled (Violet Flower)
$200

Title: Untitled (Violet Flower)
Artist: Unknown / attributed to Tony Svensson (unverified, attributed via Agora Gallery Inventory)
Medium: Digital C-Print on Aluminum
Dimensions: 36" × 24"
Description: Contemporary selective-color photographic print featuring a violet flower against a black-and-white background. Acquired through Agora Gallery inventory records.

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Untitled (Green Apples) item
Untitled (Green Apples)
$200

Title: Untitled (Green Apples)
Artist: Unknown/attributed to Tony Svensson (unverified, attributed via Agora Gallery Inventory)
Medium: Digital C-Print on Aluminum / Photographic Print
Dimensions: 36" × 24"
Description: Contemporary selective-color photographic print featuring green apples against a monochrome background. Acquired through Agora Gallery inventory records.

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